Bill would put women’s initiative into U.S. law
WASHINGTON — Two senators, one Republican and one Democrat, are leading an effort to have a global women’s initiative led by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka written into law.
Sens. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., are behind the effort, the White House announced at a State Department anniversary event for her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.
The proposed legislation would make the economic empowerment of women a priority of U.S. foreign policy and ensure that the initiative continues beyond the Trump administration.
Italians vote to void Salvini’s immunity
ROME — The Senate voted by a large margin Wednesday to allow the prosecution of right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini for making 131 rescued migrants stay on a ship for days when he was interior minister.
Salvini’s fellow senators let stand a Senate commission’s vote to lift his immunity as a lawmaker so the Tribunal of Ministers can decide if he effectively held the migrants hostage during the summer.
Alaska ponders lottery to fill big gap in budget
JUNEAU, Alaska — In a sweeping new plan for Alaska’s first statewide lottery, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing the legalization of video lottery as well as keno, scratch-off tickets and sports betting.
The proposal shares space on the legislative docket with a more limited idea from Republican House Majority Leader Steve Thompson. Both men have said their goal is to raise additional money for the state treasury and close a fiscal gap estimated at $1.5 billion if the state pays a Permanent Fund dividend of $3,100 to $3,200 per person.
U.S. appeals decision on rejecting migrants
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The federal government is appealing a judge’s decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order that allows state and local governments to turn away refugees.
A notice of appeal filed Tuesday by the Justice Department says it is asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the Jan. 15 ruling by U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Maryland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.