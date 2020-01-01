16 killed in rioting in central Mexican prison
MEXICO CITY — At least 16 inmates in a central Mexican prison were killed and five more were wounded in a riot that closed out a violent 2019 for the country, authorities said.
Zacatecas state Security Secretary Ismael Camberos Hernández said that authorities confiscated four guns that they believed were introduced to the Cieneguillas state prison during visits Tuesday. He said the prison had been searched for weapons on Saturday and Sunday and no guns were found.
The melee broke out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and the prison was brought under control by 5 p.m., according to a statement from the state security agency.
Rose Parade graces streets of Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — After a flyover by a B-2 Stealth bomber, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets under mostly sunny California skies as the 131st Tournament of Roses Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.
Among the fanciful floats was an award-winning entry from the Chinese American Heritage Foundation that marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. victory in World War II and honored the sacrifices of women and minorities in the armed forces.
After the bomber streaked overhead, a performance by singer Ally Brooke kicked off the colorful proceedings. The annual extravaganza on Wednesday in Pasadena featured dozens of floats decked out with countless flowers and waving celebrities.
Airline crash deaths down sharply in 2019
FRANKFURT, Germany — The number of deaths in major air crashes around the globe fell by more than half in 2019, according to a report by an aviation consulting firm.
The To70 consultancy said Wednesday that 257 people died in eight fatal accidents in 2019. That compares to 534 deaths in 13 fatal accidents in 2018.
The 2019 death toll rose in late December after a Bek Air Fokker 100 crashed Friday on takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 12 people. The worst crash of 2019 involved an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX that crashed March 10, killing 157 people.
The report said fatal accidents in 2018 and 2019 that led to the grounding of the MAX raised questions about how aviation authorities approve designs derived from older ones, and about how much pilot training is needed on new systems.
The group said it expects the 737 MAX to regain permission to fly in 2020.
Hiker survives long fall down Mount Hood
A 16-year-old Canadian boy tumbled 500 feet down a snowy Oregon mountain Monday and escaped with just a broken leg.
Gurbaz Singh, a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, was leading a group of friends on a trek up Mount Hood near Portland when he slipped on ice, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Unable to break his fall, Gurbaz fell hundreds of feet down the mountain from the Pearly Gates down to the unfortunately named Devil’s Kitchen.
About four hours after the fall, rescuers reached Gurbaz and were able to stabilize his leg and begin the trek down the mountain to safety.
