Gas plant explosion kills at least 10 people in China

The death toll has risen to 10 in a gas plant explosion in central China, authorities said Saturday. Another 19 people were seriously injured and five others were missing. The Friday evening explosion in Yima city in Henan province shattered windows 1.9 miles away and knocked off doors inside buildings, Chinese state media reports said.

