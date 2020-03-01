Nicaraguan poet, priest dies at 95
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Ernesto Cardenal, a poet and Roman Catholic cleric who became a symbol of revolutionary verse in Nicaragua and around Latin America, and whose suspension from the priesthood by St. John Paul II lasted over three decades, died Sunday. He was 95.
Born to a wealthy family in the colonial city of Granada southeast of the Nicaraguan capital, Cardenal became a priest in Colombia and later became enamored of the leftist Liberation Theology movement that swept through Latin America during the 1960s, centered on ministering to the poor and liberating the oppressed.
Cardenal served as culture minister during the first government of former Sandinista guerrilla Daniel Ortega — causing him to run afoul of then-Pope John Paul II, who held that clerics should not hold political office. The pontiff was also staunchly anti-communist and opposed parts of Liberation Theology.
Pope Francis lifted his suspension from the priesthood in February 2019.
Britain: Health won’t be part of a U.S. deal
LONDON — Any free-trade deal with the United States must protect Britain’s cherished National Health Service, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government declared Sunday as it outlined its negotiating objectives for the deal.
The British government estimates its economy will get a $4.3 billion boost and trade between the close allies will increase by $19.6 billion if trade barriers between the United Kingdom and the United States are removed.
“We’re going to drive a hard bargain to boost British industry,” Johnson said. “Trading Scottish smoked salmon for Stetson hats, we will deliver lower prices and more choice for our shoppers.”
Spring break town keeps drinking curbs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Spring breakers, be warned: You still can’t drink booze in March on the beach in a Florida town seeking to curb rowdy parties.
The Panama City News Herald reported that the monthlong ban is paired with a 2 a.m. deadline to buy alcohol anywhere within city limits.
Panama City Police Chief Drew Whitman said zero tolerance policy originally enacted in 2015 has helped the city transition from a national spring break hot spot to a more family-friendly destination all year long.
Native plan to fight meth backed in Wyo.
CASPER, Wyo. — The U.S. attorney’s office in Wyoming announced support for the goals set by a Native American tribe to stop a worsening methamphetamine crisis.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming Mark Klaassen announced his office will work with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.
The tribe plans to form a task force following a declaration of a state of emergency over the abuse and distribution of methamphetamine on the Wind River Indian Reservation, 151 miles west of Casper.
