Maurice Jackson warms up during first day of practice for the Univ. of Richmond football team. Curt Cignetti, JMU's first-year coach, succeeded Mike Houston. Richmond defensive end Maurice Jackson was named CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year after leading the league in sacks (10) in 2018.