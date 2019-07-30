2nd Ebola case found in major Congolese city
Congolese officials on Tuesday said a second Ebola case had been confirmed in Goma, the city of more than 2 million whose first confirmed case in this yearlong outbreak was reported earlier this month. There appeared to be no link between the man’s case and the previous one in Goma, said Jean-Jacques Muyembe, a local Ebola response coordinator.
