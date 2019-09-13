Nervous? Five ways to take control in a job interview

A little-known key to a successful interview is tricky. The secret is you – the job candidate – need to come in and take control. You can learn how to shift the power during a job interview.
Successful interviews should feel like conversations. It’s easy to give in to formal interview questioning and forget that you’re having a conversation with a real person. Businesses deeply care about company culture – and for good reason. Companies with engaged employees versus competitors with low engagement levels enjoy two and a half times more revenue growth. This invaluable personal engagement starts during the interview process.
Understand an employer’s point of view
Train yourself to answer an employer’s interview questions from his or her point of view. If your answer is the same in three different job interviews with three different companies, you need to drastically change how you formulate your responses. Your objective is to tie your answer closely to the company by expanding your response, and making it unique to the company’s goals.
Know your skills and goals
Focusing solely on the skills you bring to the table is a big mistake. Be aware of what skills you don’t have, and be prepared to talk about them. It’s okay that you don’t possess every skill included in the job description. As Courtney Young-Law, vice president of programs and leadership training at Coro Northern California, reminds us, “if you did, you’d be overqualified.”
Have your short and long-term career goals at the forefront of your mind when you enter a job interview. Young-Law emphasized, “employers need to see ambition.” She suggests knowing your five and 10-year career plans. If this is your first job out of college, you might not have a career plan. Focus on goals for the next year – or any timeline – in order to demonstrate your passion. The bottom line is, you should have something valuable to say about your goals regardless of your experience level.
Research the organization
Do your homework: Read the website and check out the annual report. This sounds like obvious advice, but time and time again, job candidates fail to research. According to an Undercover Recruiter survey, “47 percent of bosses complained employees had little to no knowledge about the company when they came into the job interview.”
If you don’t dig into the company’s web presence, employees, and strategy, it will show. This interview preparation step guarantees you’re well-versed in the company’s background – a non-negotiable for a confident, successful job interview.
Know the questions you want to ask
This may be the most crucial part of the interview, because it’s the one time you truly have the power to transform the job interview into a conversation. This is also where you can differentiate yourself from other candidates.
Questions are first and foremost informational, so ask about topics you’re genuinely curious about. However, questions are also tools to express interest, knowledge, and confidence about the company.
Shift the power
Asking clarifying questions can help you find out if the company is a good fit. These questions shift the power, because they put you in the interviewer’s shoes. Asking questions also demonstrates that you are a professional who requires a company that will consider your needs, too.
A subtle way to shift the power is to focus on breathing. Channeling even breaths is an underrated tool to gain powerful presence during a job interview. This practice centers you, and calms your anxiety, giving you the confidence to assert your skill set. As Young-Law points out, remember to relax. The company spent valuable time and resources and chose to invite you to an interview. You deserve to be there.
