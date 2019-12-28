New Year, New Career: Tips for Finding & Thriving in a Job You'll Love

If you are looking to make a career change, the New Year is the perfect time to consider where you are, where you've been, and where you would like to be in the workforce. Fortunately, it's usually a time that employers and businesses are doing the same, which means plenty of opportunities to make a change.
Check out these helpful tips to prioritize what you're looking for in a job, how to get it, and take advantage of the New Year's fresh start.
Know your strengths
It's important to know what you're good at and have experience in. This isn't the time to exaggerate; rather it's the time to be honest and clear about your previous duties. Write down exactly what you’ve done, what you’ve excelled at, and what you’ve enjoyed about your previous roles. This will give you a concrete image of what to look for in future employment opportunities.
Be clear about what you want
Once you are aware of your strengths, you can define what it is you're looking for. Perhaps you love management, but you would prefer not to work behind a desk. Write down what your non-negotiable aspects of a new job are along with desirable preferences. Then get to researching companies that meet these requirements.
Network like it's your job
Reach out to peers, co-workers, and employers themselves who are connected to the field that you're interested in. Being engaged and dropping off resumes can only benefit you. Whether it results in a mentor, a job offer, or simply opens the door to communication, putting your face out there is an effective way to learn more about the companies you admire, while letting them know that you're approachable, serious, and professional.
Learn from your mistakes
When you do land a new gig, don't bring baggage from your previous one with you! Write down what you wish that you would've done differently at your previous position. Then make a thoughtful effort not to commit the same mistakes again. Strive to maintain a fresh attitude, commitment, and work ethic to ensure that this role is your best one yet. Your boss hired you for a reason; remind him of that reason all year long.
So why not trade in those tired New Year's resolutions for some new career priorities instead? You'll be wishing you had done it sooner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.