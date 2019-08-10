New York allowing old abuse cases to go forward
Hundreds, if not thousands, of people who say they were molested as children in New York state are expected to go to court this week to sue alleged abusers and the institutions they say failed them. A state law passed this year creates a one-year window allowing people to file civil lawsuits that had previously been barred by the statute of limitations.
