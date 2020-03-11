The head of public housing in Richmond believes he should have a say in who his boss is.
That power technically lies with the Richmond City Council, which is in the process of appointing candidates to fill six of the nine seats on the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
But on Tuesday, a council panel invited RRHA CEO Damon Duncan to take part in interviews with about a half dozen candidates at a meeting that was closed to the public and media.
“If the door is open for us to have influence with our experience and expertise, for what I believe they brought me here for, I’m going to add that value,” Duncan said in an interview Wednesday.
Duncan asked questions of the candidates and was given a scoresheet to rate them like the council members on the panel.
The housing authority's nine-member board controls Duncan’s compensation - $200,000 annually - and has the authority to fire him. It provides oversight for an agency that manages about 4,000 public housing units in the city, home to some of the region’s poorest residents.
Its oversight role will grow in importance as the housing authority advances plans to demolish and redevelop its properties, a goal Duncan said he would pursue “aggressively” when he took over 11 months ago.
Some residents and tenant advocates objected to his public statements. Scrutiny of Duncan intensified last fall, as an uptick in evictions at Creighton Court led prompted skepticism of whether RRHA was kicking people out to accelerate its plans. Duncan said that was not the case.
A board vote to back demolishing Creighton to clear the way for redevelopment came only after Duncan submitted a formal application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to move forward with the plans. He said at the time the demolition of the 504-unit complex was "a step along the way in the process" that had been publicly discussed for years.
Three council members sit on City Council's Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee that scheduled the interviews Tuesday, a preliminary step to winnow down applicants and formalize a slate for approval by the full council.
Duncan’s presence did not hinder the interviews, two council members who sit on the committee said. To the contrary, said Michael Jones, the 9th District representative.
“It added value for me to have him there,” he said, citing Duncan's experience as an administrator and knowledge of the skill sets board members must have.
Jones said he didn’t believe Duncan’s presence affected what candidates for the board said about the agency’s challenges or direction under Duncan’s leadership. Among those are two current members vying for reappointment to a second term: Chairwoman Veronica Blount and Commissioner Neil Kessler.
“If it gets to the point where this man has done something so egregious that it warrants firing, I think the people we looked at yesterday, I don’t think they’re going to have a problem firing anybody,” Jones said.
One council member on the committee objected to Duncan’s role in the process: 2nd District Councilwoman Kimberly Gray.
“It gives the impression that you’re being interviewed by your potential superior and you’re subordinate to whoever is asking those questions,” Gray said.
Councilwoman Ellen Robertson chairs the committee. Asked about Duncan’s role in the process moving forward, she said the panel would not take his evaluation of candidates into consideration before making its selections.
“There will not be any evaluation by the housing authority representative from the interview panel as to the choice and recommendations to the council,” she said. “The committee will make the recommendation of who will serve.”
The committee is scheduled to meet next week and discuss its next steps.
What difference does it make who is on this council? Where was the council just a few years back when 6 million dollars were ‘misspent’ on lavish trips and the like in less than 2 years. What repercussions? Where was the oversight?
It clearly evident Duncan needs to be put in his "place". Does Duncan not understand "objectivity and independence, checks / balances, internal controls". Any executive director having control and / oversight with board members is not objective and independent, nor are the board members. In fact, it is the complete opposite and the "makings for a perfect storm". I would certainly beg to question the decision to hire Duncan?
Family and Friends only need apply
