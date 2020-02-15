Police respond to crash on Midlothian Turnpike

The driver of an SUV is dead after being hit by a car Friday night at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Broad Rock Boulevard.

The driver of a white SUV was killed Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike at about 9 p.m., according to Richmond police.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car ran a red light the SUV flipped on its side.

The suspected driver of the car was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police declined to provide additional details. The crash remains under investigation.

