The driver of a white SUV was killed Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike at about 9 p.m., according to Richmond police.
Witnesses told police the driver of the car ran a red light the SUV flipped on its side.
The suspected driver of the car was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.
Police declined to provide additional details. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.