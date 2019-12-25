Firetruck lights generic

CHINCOTEAGUE — One person is dead following a house fire on the Eastern Shore, firefighters said.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said on its Facebook page that its units were called to a fire around 6:21 a.m. on Christmas Day. When firefighters arrived and gained access inside the home, they found a body.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.

Officials are investigating the blaze, according to the fire department.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription