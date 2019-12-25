CHINCOTEAGUE — One person is dead following a house fire on the Eastern Shore, firefighters said.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said on its Facebook page that its units were called to a fire around 6:21 a.m. on Christmas Day. When firefighters arrived and gained access inside the home, they found a body.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released pending notification of family. No other injuries were reported.
Officials are investigating the blaze, according to the fire department.
