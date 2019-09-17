PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges, including statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.
Vázquez was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police on one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors, both felonies, stemming from an investigation in Florida. He was later charged in Westmoreland County, which is located east of Pittsburgh, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
It was not immediately known if the charges in Pennsylvania were related to or independent of the Florida investigation. Vázquez’s attorney, Michael Comber, did not immediately return a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.
Vázquez was arraigned via video from the Allegheny County jail, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He was denied bond, with the judge saying she believed Vázquez was a flight risk.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it began investigating the 28-year-old in August after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County, Fla. Vázquez, who lives in Saint Cloud, Fla., and the victim began the relationship when the girl was 13, authorities said.
The girl, now 15, allegedly received a text message from Vázquez in July in which he was performing a sex act. A two-time All-Star pitcher from Venezuela, Vázquez is 5-1 with a 1.65 ERA and 28 saves for the Pirates this season.
Vazquez signed a four-year, $22 million contract with Pittsburgh before the 2018 season.
Martinez out of hospital
Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez was released from a hospital Tuesday after undergoing a a cardiac catheterization on Monday, general manager Mike Rizzo said.
Martinez didn’t manage the team Monday night in the opener of a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, and Rizzo confirmed that Martinez will miss the rest of the series. Rizzo said he may be able to return for a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins, which begins Friday.
Martinez, who will turn 55 later this month, experienced chest pains on Sunday. He’ll require further testing after Monday’s diagnostic procedure.
Bench coach Chip Hale will continue to serve as manager in Martinez’s absence.
Elsewhere
Phillies: Philadelphia’s path to a wild card spot is difficult enough, but it became even more challenging Tuesday when they announced that Corey Dickerson’s season is over because of a fractured left foot.
Dickerson has been dealing with the foot since fouling a ball off it on Sept. 4 and has not played since he was forced to leave a game on Sept. 11, when he could not run out of the batter’s box after hitting a ground ball.
Indians: Second baseman Jason Kipnis has a broken right hand and will miss the remainder of the season.
The loss of Kipnis is another blow to Cleveland, which is chasing an AL wild card berth and has been ravaged by injuries all season. The Indians said Kipnis will need surgery and could take up to six weeks to recover.
Braves: Atlanta recalled catcher John Ryan Murphy from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed infielder Charlie Culberson on the 60-day injured list. Culberson suffered multiple broken facial bones when he was hit in the face by a pitch from Washington’s Fernando Rodney on Saturday.
Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton will be back with New York on Wednesday or Thursday, hoping to salvage an injury-decimated season. Stanton has been limited to nine games this year and will see time at designated hitter and left field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.