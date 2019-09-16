ST. LOUIS — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with a home run and double and threw a Washington runner out at the plate Monday night as the Cardinals defeated the Nationals 4-2 at Busch Stadium.
Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the seventh to break a tie and make a winner of Dakota Hudson (16-7), who worked seven innings, allowing five hits.
The left fielder also robbed the Nationals of a run when he made a perfect throw to catcher Yadier Molina to get Asdrubal Cabrera trying to score from second on a single.
Washington manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure and did not travel with the team. General manager Mike Rizzo said Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization in Washington.
Martinez, who turns 55 on Sept. 26, experienced chest pains during Washington’s home game Sunday against Atlanta, left in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital.
Twins 5, White Sox 3: José Berríos pitched into the eighth inning to win his second straight start, Mitch Garver hit a go-ahead double and Minnesota rallied to beat Chicago.
Berríos (13-8) allowed two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.
White Sox starter Reynaldo López gave up five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Brewers 5, Padres 1: Corey Spangenberg drove in three runs, including a tiebreaking, two-run triple in the fourth inning, and Milwaukee Brewers beat visiting San Diego to keep up a playoff push with their 10th win in 11 games.
Milwaukee began the night one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild card and three games back of St. Louis, the NL Central leader.
San Diego got just two hits and dropped to 68-82, tying the franchise record with its ninth consecutive losing season. The Padres also finished under .500 from 1969 to 1977, the first nine years of the expansion franchise.
Tigers 5, Orioles 2: Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Detroit beat visiting Baltimore to split a four-game series between the teams with the worst records in the major leagues.
After the first series in American League history between teams in 50 or more games under .500, Detroit (45-104) has a 3½-game advantage over Baltimore (49-101) for the top pick in June’s amateur draft, which goes to the club with the lowest winning percentage this season.
Notes
Cubs: First baseman Anthony Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.
Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.
Yankees: Retired New York reliever Mariano Rivera was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday at a White House ceremony where President Donald Trump commended his record-setting career and philanthropic work. The Baseball Hall of Fame inductee played for the Yankees for 19 seasons.
