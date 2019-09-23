The most uplifting day in the past several years for the New York Giants came with a downer of a cost.
Running back Saquon Barkley, the centerpiece of their offense, will miss the next month — possibly two — with a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s 32-31 win over Tampa Bay. Barkley incurred the injury late in the first half of the road game, and on Monday, an MRI showed the extent of the injury.
While coach Pat Shurmur did not provide any timeline for Barkley’s return, such injuries typically take four to eight weeks to heal. Given how much Barkley means to the franchise, it’s likely the Giants will lean toward a cautious approach in the rehab and recovery rather than rush him back quickly.
The Giants faced a somewhat similar situation two years ago when Odell Beckham Jr. — then the main conduit for the offense — suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason. He came back ahead of schedule only to suffer a more serious season-ending injury on the same weakened ankle after three-plus games.
Barkley undoubtedly will want a speedy return.
“I hate watching my teammates play without me,” he said on Sunday after he spent the second half on the sideline in a walking boot and on crutches. “I’m going to try to return as quickly as possible.”
The news put a damper on a day of celebration as the Giants earned their first win of the season and did so with rookie Daniel Jones having a record-setting day at quarterback. Barkley, the established star despite being in just his second season, was supposed to help Jones’ development by carrying the bulk of the workload and attention from opposing defenses. Now Jones will go forward without Barkley as his wingman.
The Giants have other roster moves to juggle as well. Inside linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) were injured on Sunday and will miss some time, so the Giants are short at that position. They also get wide receiver Golden Tate back from his four-game suspension after Sunday’s game against Washington. His addition to the active roster will require another move.
Neal out for season with torn Achilles
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, taking the strong safety away from the Atlanta Falcons’ defense for the second straight season.
Neal suffered a season-ending knee injury in the 2018 opening game. He worked most of the year in rehab before suffering another crushing injury in Sunday’s 27-24 loss at Indianapolis.
Kemal Ishmael likely will replace Neal in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against Tennessee.
Neal was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, when he had 113 tackles with three forced fumbles and one interception.
Running backs Ito Smith and Kenjon Barner are in concussion protocol, creating an opening for Brian Hill to move up as Devonta Freeman‘s backup.
Allen will start again at QB for Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Allen will make his second straight start Sunday when the Panthers visit the Houston Texans.
Carolina coach Ron Rivera wasted no time Monday ruling out quarterback Cam Newton for a second straight game due to a lingering midfoot sprain. Rivera said there is “no timetable” for Newton’s return, and that the 2015 league MVP will continue to receive treatment.
Newton originally hurt his foot in Carolina’s third preseason game and then aggravated the injury in a Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He has not practiced since.
Rivera gave no indication Newton would need surgery, instead saying that what the QB needs the most right now is rest.
Allen threw four touchdown passes in Carolina’s 38-20 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, improving to 2-0 as an NFL starter. He was 19 of 26 passing for 261 yards and finished with a 144.4 QB rating, the second-best mark in franchise history.
Colts safety Hooker out four to six weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said safety Malik Hooker suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s 27-24 victory over Atlanta.
Hooker is expected to miss four to six weeks with a torn meniscus.
Reich said there has been no discussion about putting Hooker on injured reserve and activating him later this season.
Rookie Khari Willis will replace Hooker’s spot in the Colts’ safety rotation. Willis was a fourth-round draft pick from Michigan State.
Elsewhere
Patriots: New England placed fullback James Develin on injured reserve with a neck injury, making him the third offensive player New England has placed on the list this season.
Develin played in the Patriots’ first two games, but sat out Sunday’s win over the Jets. Rookie receiver N’Keal Harry (ankle) and left tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) were previously placed on injured reserve.
A former undrafted free agent, Develin has been a staple of New England’s offense and special teams since joining the team in 2012. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2017.
Jaguars: Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.
Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said “my time is up here in Jacksonville.”
Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday. Ramsey was spotted leaving the facility later in the day and getting into a waiting car.
Marrone declined to speculate about the curious timing of Ramsey’s unspecified ailment.
Ramsey started and played against the Titans, and then hugged fellow defensive backs on the field after the game in what many teammates believed was a goodbye.
Bills: Buffalo backup defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament. Phillips was hurt Sunday on the first play of Buffalo’s final defensive series in a 21-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cardinals: Arizona released veteran receiver Michael Crabtree after he played just two games. The 11-year veteran was signed by the Cardinals on Aug. 21. He didn’t play in the first game of the season while learning the offense and then caught four passes for 22 yards over the next two weeks against Baltimore and Carolina.
