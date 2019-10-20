BEDFORD — A Virginia school district says it recently reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education after the agency opened an investigation into allegations of a racially hostile environment at one of its high schools.

The News & Advance reports the probe stemmed from a February incident in which students at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County photographed themselves with Confederate battle flags.

Bedford County Public Schools said in a statement late Friday that the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights opened the investigation earlier this year.

The statement says the district does not believe it has violated any federal civil rights laws. But it says that instead of “devoting resources” to the investigation, it chose to enter into an agreement with the Office for Civil Rights.

