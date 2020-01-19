School administrators in Chesterfield County Public Schools this month began using a mobile phone application that summons emergency officials with the push of a button.
The RAVE smartphone application, which went live on the day students returned from their winter holiday break, allows principals and other school-based administrators to press a "panic button" alerting authorities about an active shooter, a fire, medical emergency or another incident that requires a police response.
Deputy Superintendent Thomas Taylor told school board officials in a presentation this month that the application could save lives "because seconds do matter in an emergency."
“All that you have to do is wait for the cavalry to arrive. Ambulance, fire, rescue, police, whoever you’re calling for will be there in moments,” Taylor said.
Chesterfield is using the mobile phone application at its 66 schools, an initiative that's funded by a three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The cost is about $133,000 per year, said Chesterfield schools Superintendent Merv Daugherty.
While active shooter incidents are a "nightmare scenario" that generate significant news coverage, other medical emergencies are a more prevalent threat facing school-age children, Chesterfield school system officials said in their grant application for the federal funds.
School officials said that in 2012, a student in a Chesterfield elementary school died from a food allergy after being given a peanut by another student on the playground. Students can also collapse from overexertion in physical education activities and teachers face the dangers of physical harm during the course of their job, the school system's grant application says.
Daugherty said last week that the mobile application has already been used seven or eight times for ambulance calls.
“Instead of me trying to fumble, call a number, when I hit that 911 button for RAVE, it’s telling 911 exactly what’s going on," Daugherty said. "It tells where we are in the building.”
The smartphone application has five buttons that can be pressed. The top button alerts authorities about an active shooter in a building. The other four buttons on the application can be used to notify first-responders about a fire, a medical emergency, a police call or a general 911 call. It only works on school properties.
Tommy Tucker, director of the Emergency Communications Center in Chesterfield, said that when one of the panic buttons is pushed, it sends a notification to 911 of a reported emergency even before anyone speaks to a dispatcher.
That first push of the button will let first-responders know there is an emergency, tell them at which school it is unfolding, and give them a rough idea of what the situation entails, Tucker said. That allows dispatchers to immediately start sending first-responders to a school, Tucker said.
"It's an instantaneous notification to us here in the center in addition to them calling 911," Tucker said.
After pushing on the RAVE's panic buttons, the mobile application allows the user to speak with 911 dispatchers.
Chesterfield school officials said they could not provide figures on how many emergency incidents they have had at the county's schools in recent years.
The school system said that a safety task force formed in 2018 had recommended that Chesterfield schools use some type of application or alarm system to warn first-responders and school system administrators to emergency situations at a school.
“We’re preparing. We’re always trying to prepare,” Daugherty said. “This is used in multiple states.”
The RAVE Panic Button application is used at more than 6,000 schools in 45 states, according to officials at RAVE. It's used statewide at schools in Delaware, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, according to the company.
For now, the Chesterfield school system has provided the application to school administrators, such as principals, associate principals and school deans, Daugherty said. Staff in the school system's central office also use the application and monitor its activity.
Sonia Smith, the president of the Chesterfield Education Association, said she would like to see teachers get access to the mobile application particularly with help responding to a medical emergency involving a student.
"The value is definitely there," Smith said.
Tim Bulllis, the schools system's executive director for communications and community engagement, said the school system is not planning to make the mobile application available to teachers. The school system does plan to expand the number of employees who can use the application, Bullis said, adding that it would likely be provided to student activities directors and school nurses.
“As we continue to work and learn more about the app, we will add more people to it,” said Daugherty. “I don’t want to have too many people on it right away, because we’re trying to teach people how to use it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.