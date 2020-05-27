After approving a $50 million decrease in April, the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors nipped and tucked the $723 million budget Wednesday night, reducing the spending plan by nearly $2 million and adding in a COVID-19 fund.
With Wednesday’s approved amendments, the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is set for $721.8 million. The Board trimmed $1.8 million off the top of plans, most of which stemmed from a $1.6 million decrease in state funding.
“This is a budget that I think can carry us through [the next fiscal year] … I think we put forth a very realistic plan that puts forth the needs of the community but also reflects the economic reality around us,” Matt Harris, Deputy County Administrator, said in an interview, adding the budget can still be amended from here.
Half a million dollars in the budget is being repurposed for a COVID-19 contingency fund, creating a safety net for costs not covered by federal CARES Act grants.
Chesterfield is receiving approximately $31 million from the CARES Act for COVID-19 efforts, however, not all costs will be covered by the grants. For example, when county libraries are allowed to re-open the county will need to pay for the resumption of services.
County budget officials found savings through continuing to reduce county personnel by not filling vacant positions. Meaning if a county employee retires or leaves their position, the job will not be filled for as long as the county sees fit.
Chesterfield also will defer replacing county vehicles, barring emergency response vehicles, for the next year; move leftover capital budget funding into the COVID-19 fund; spend less on annual healthcare renewals and cut or eliminate contributions to some partner agencies, such as Richmond Regional Tourism.
These additional cuts were necessary to help the budget from going into the red, officials said.
"Tonight's budget amendments coupled with the personal property and small business relief measures that were approved are reflective of the county's ongoing goal of being both a good fiscal steward and empathetic of the economic challenges facing this community," Board Chairwoman Leslie Haley said Wednesday, in a text message.
Several approved amendments concerned the Chesterfield County Public School’s budget. Earlier this month, the county school board approved a $703.6 million operating budget, after cutting $23.3 million from it.
The reduction includes a decrease of $2.9 million in county funding. However, county funding is nearly $10 million higher than the current fiscal year, for a total of $311.7 million.
Harris thanked both the board and county school board for their work during this unconventional budget season.
The $721.8 million spending plan is nearly $52 million less than County Administrator Joe Casey’s initial proposal due to the pandemic. Officials had previously projected the health emergency would create a $53 million hole in the budget; Tuesday’s numbers came fairly close to that projection.
