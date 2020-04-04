As localities continue to grapple with estimating the full economic blow of COVID-19, Chesterfield County released its revised budget Friday afternoon - and it's almost $50 million short of County Administrator Joe Casey's initial $773 million budget proposal and $10 million below the 2020 adopted budget. About $2.9 million, or 6% of the initial projection, was taken away from schools.
The budget was originally a $39 million increase from the current fiscal year.
"Since the time when we crafted the original proposed FY2021 budget, we have all witnessed economic changes never before seen," Casey said in a statement Friday. "However, even though our revenue outlook has changed, our priorities have not."
As officials foreshadowed in previous comments about the revised budget, the 2% salary increase for school employees has vanished along with the $2.5 million set aside to deal with the results of the pay study meant to answer why veteran teachers are making nearly the same amount as entry-level colleagues.
Casey said that "as soon as revenues can accommodate," the $2.5 million will be a priority.
But teacher layoffs are not going to happen, said Sonia Smith, president of the Chesterfield Education Association, who added it's been a fear as talks of removing salary increases continued. Chesterfield County Public Schools can't afford to and doesn't want to do that, Smith said.
"People are discovering that we are not babysitters," she said. "The teachers and other [school employees] will definitely be watching to see when that delay is lifted to ensure that implementation ... is followed through."
The revised budget also estimated an almost $19 million loss in revenue primarily based in sales and lodging taxes, which have taken a hit as restaurants, retail businesses and hotels shutter its doors. It also projected a $12 million decrease in real estate tax revenue as property values are projected to go down.
Capital improvement took the largest reduction, with $19 million removed by delaying capital projects such as the replacement of Chester and Mataoca fire stations. The addition of sidewalks, originally a $1 million investment to partially alleviate decades of neglect toward the Jefferson Davis corridor, was cut in half along with community revitalization.
Parks and recreation renovation and future land acquisition were removed completely and the planned roll-out of the 2020 bond referendum is put on hold until the economic impact is clear.
It's too soon to evaluate how much money will cascade down from the pending $2 trillion federal stimulus legislation, said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator, if relief comes at all. But he made clear that the budget can be amended as the year goes on.
"Everybody is trying to manage the unknown the best they can," Harris said in an interview earlier this week. "It very well has the potential to be worse than anything we've seen."
The Board will vote on tax rates April 8, which Casey said is a formality of presenting the unchanged tax rate to the board so tax bills can start being printed. The approval of the budget held off until April 22. A news briefing will be held Monday at 11 a.m., followed by community meetings on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.
