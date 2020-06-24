The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a proposal to redevelop 124 acres near the courthouse despite public opposition.
Developers of the Courthouse Landing project, located at the intersection of State Route 10 and Courthouse Road, plan to build 600 housing units, a 120-room hotel, nearly 265,000 square feet of retail space and medical or dental office space on the site.
The project passed 4-1, with Supervisor Jim Ingle voting no.
Six months ago, the county Planning Commission— which advises the supervisors on pending projects— unanimously voted to recommend the denial of the project, citing concerns with traffic and the development’s proximity to the airport. Last month the panel - with new members - green-lighted the development, which planners say meets the area's needs.
“The county has been seeking this type of development for over a decade,” said Garrett Hart, Chesterfield’s economic development director. “The Dale District doesn’t have any type of this development.”
Tampa-based Dunphy Development has called the area a “medical desert.”
Hart said the concern over traffic was justified. Before construction begins, all area infrastructure needs will be addressed, including widening Courthouse Road and modifying the intersection of Courthouse and Iron Bridge.
Dale District Planning Commissioner LeQuan Hylton did not respond to requests for comment.
After the commission’s initial denial, the supervisors sent the project back to the commission. Dale District Supervisor Jim Holland wrote a remand letter, requesting additional information on the impacts on surrounding schools, the airport and traffic. When reached by phone ahead of Wednesday night’s meeting, Holland would not comment about the development project.
While Holland acknowledged the project "is a tough case," Wednesday night, he said "this development meets all the criteria of an enhancement to Chesterfield County and an enhancement to the Dale District."
Dunphy attorney Andy Condlin said at Wednesday's meeting, "every single issue that has been raised has been addressed ... I think this case stands on its own."
Condlin noted the expected yearly tax revenue from the project is $3.6 million and the project will create 1,633 construction jobs and over 550 jobs on site.
Hart expects construction to begin in 2021 with a five-year build out.
Deerfield Estates resident Kay Robertson has fought the project for over a year.
“I am mostly upset about the transparency. I send them [Board of Supervisors] emails, calls [and] they are ignoring me and I am really upset by that, they need to listen to me.”
Changes in how the county has handled public engagement during the pandemic has sparked concerns, said county residents Mike Uzel and Phil Lohr, founders of Chesterfield Citizens United.
“With the public not being at a meeting and each [zoning] case should have a public meeting how can you in any way shape or form have a public hearing without the public being there,” Uzel said. Residents have been able to submit written comments ahead of all Planning Commission and Supervisors meetings.
Wednesday’s meeting marked the first in-person meeting in two months, with limited seating and a health screening. Residents were allowed to provide public comment in person Wednesday.
Robertson, who lives in walking distance to the site and is “against all” proposed housing units, said the county should save the land for future a school or administrative building.
The 600 housing units, a mix of apartments, town homes and condominiums, will hopefully attract young professionals who work within the county but live elsewhere to move in, Hart said.
Lohr and Robertson disagree with Hart's characterization.
“Putting a gas station on the corner of Route 10 and Iron Bridge [Road] to me, that is not upscale,” Robertson said.
