Chesterfield County teachers planning to simultaneously request a sick day in protest of comments the county administrator made about teacher pay are questioning the system’s decision to cancel classes Friday.
The plan to file for a sick day Friday on Thursday afternoon was interrupted when Superintendent Merv Daugherty made Chesterfield the first school system in the region to cancel school in preparation for the coronavirus.
Other area school systems followed, but all announced plans to shut down for more than a single day, said one teacher who requested anonymity to speak candidly, citing examples of school leaders reprimanding educators who spoke out. Chesterfield students are slated to return Monday.
The school system has asked that teachers come in Friday, but the woman said hundreds still plan to not show up due to mounting frustration with front-line educators receiving additional tasks without meaningful pay increases.
Among them: being asked to clean classrooms on Friday without guidance, she said.
Tensions followed the proposed 2% salary bump included in county budget plans for the upcoming fiscal year which falls well below the 3 to 13% request Daugherty initially floated in January.
Thomas Dale High School senior Emerson Pessarra said that 20 to 30 students plan to protest on teachers’ behalf at the county administration building on Friday morning.
"The fact that they're closing school and now all teachers are forced to come tomorrow?" Pessarra said. "We're going to [County Administrator Joe] Casey’s office to do something for them."
Teachers who planned to protest said they thought schools would be forced to close Friday if it couldn’t find enough substitutes. Sonia Smith, the president of the Chesterfield Education Association, said the system closing Friday to prepare for the possibility of a long term shutdown was coincidental, but acknowledged teachers’ continued frustrations with local government.
So did Daugherty, in an email Wednesday asking them not to protest.
"While you may be upset, we respectfully ask that Team Chesterfield staff members do not create consequences for our students in the form of lost instructional time, lack of access to food, etc." Daugherty stated.
The teachers initially planned to file their request at 2:41 p.m. Thursday, a reference to Casey’s salary, which was $241,000 in 2017 but as of last year was $251,474.
Teachers were upset after an NBC12 article online mentioned Casey's comments regarding supplementing teacher income and raising funds during a media briefing on the budget.
Casey at a March 6 media briefing had asked if there were other ways teachers could earn money.
"Is there the potential for teachers through tutoring or other skills that they may have that we could further deploy? Could we use them in our libraries?" Casey said. "I'm not saying that's the answer, I'm just saying that's an example of an innovative practice that we can do."
In an interview Wednesday, Casey said he wasn't calling for teachers to work more during the work day and that when he mentioned tutoring opportunities he was referring to an existing tutoring administrative site.
He knows how much work they take home, he said. His wife is a teacher.
"My role and intention was just trying to be sincere and promote what is already a product they have," Casey said. "These are for the teachers who may be tutoring already who can maybe get a higher hourly rate or for those that want to tutor over a winter, summer or spring break when there may not necessarily be curriculum plans being done."
At the media briefing, Casey also raised the possibility of the Chesterfield Education Foundation raising more money, which could flow into classrooms and perhaps into teachers' paychecks, by reducing out-of-pocket costs or offsetting tuition. On Wednesday, Casey clarified that the Foundation generates about $7 per student while the Henrico Education Foundation generates $20 to $35 per student. It was $33 in 2019, according to the Henrico Education Foundation’s leadership.
Foundation Executive Director Tyren Frazier confirmed Casey’s total (for 2018) but said his comments signaled a misunderstanding of the organization’s work.
"We're not going to raise money for teacher salaries. That is not our mission ... that is not what we as an organization do," Frazier said, adding that they assist with teacher learning and growth and primarily focus on programs that build equity for students.
By 9 p.m. Wednesday, Chesterfield had 300 openings for substitutes, said the Chesterfield County teacher. By 6 p.m. Thursday, she said they had all been deleted. School officials did not respond to requests for comment.
