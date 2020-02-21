Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
Amelia County: Closed Friday Charles City County: Closed Friday Chesterfield County: Opening 2 hours late Friday Colonial Heights: Closed Friday Dinwiddie County: Closed Friday
King & Queen County: Opening 2 hours late Friday.
King William: Opening 2 hours late Friday. New Kent County: Closed Friday Petersburg: Closed Friday for students and teachers. Prince George County: Closed Friday. COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES College of William & Mary: Opening at 12 p.m. Virginia State University: Classes start at 12 p.m.
Flurries in Richmond
Snow fell on evening commuters along Franklin Street in Richmond on Thursday. Although Richmond saw only a dusting, some parts of Chesterfield and Prince George counties received up to 2 inches.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
February snowfall
Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
February snowfall
Laura Carrillo and Blair Collins walk through falling snow in downtown Greensboro on Thursday. Carrillo said she “was not very happy” about the afternoon snow while Collins said she was “loving it.”
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
February snowfall
Snowflakes collect on Harold Craig as walks through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
February snowfall
Katya Hedrick carries her umbrella as she walks home from work through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. “I like the snow and just want to feel it,” Hedrick said. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
February snowfall
Jessica Russo walks through falling snow in downtown Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
February snowfall covers cars in Greensboro
Snow covers cars at a parking deck in Greensboro, NC on Feb. 19, 2020. (H. Scott Hoffmann/ News & Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Snow
Wake Forest sophomore A.T. Perry tries to build a snowman on Hearn Plaza, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 as snow falls in Winston-Salem. Perry, who is from Miami, said this is only the second time he has ever seen snow.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Adam Perkins tees off on the final hole at Horizons Park in Rural Hall, N.C. as he plays a round of disc golf in the snow with friends Bradley Burke and Megan Johnson, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Guests arriving for Wake Forest University's Founders' Day convocation try to stay dry from in the snow under umbrellas as they arrive at Wait Chapel, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Wake Forest graduate students Jacob Oster and Sara Walenceus take a photo in the snow in front of Wait Chapel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Megan Johnson throws a disc around a tree at Horizons Park as she plays a round of disc golf in the snow, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 with Adam Perkins and Bradley Burke.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Wake Forest professor of mathematics Miaohua Jiang waits under an umbrella for other faculty members while they process in the snow for the university's Founders' Day convocation at Wait Chapel, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Snow sticks to a highway road sign, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Wake Forest Devin Kilpatrick stays dry from the snow under an umbrella while walking through campus, Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
After moving to Danville from California during the summer of 2019, Thursday’s snow is the first that 14-year-old Kaya Almquist and her 10-year-old sister, Nova Almquist, ever remember seeing. On Thursday, they spent time with their dad, Joel Almquist, making a snowman, throwing snowballs, walking through the Doyle Thomas Park in Danville, and planned to make some snow angels before going inside.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
As snow falls Thursday afternoon, 15-year-old Jackson Boles launches a snowball at his younger brother.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Walking along Berryman Avenue in Danville to the store near his house, 64-year-old William Stewart said that he enjoys the snow, as long as it doesn’t cover the road.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Brothers Levi Blalock, 10, 8-year-old Joseph Blalock and 6-year-old Noah Blalock practice building a snowman for the first time in the front yard of their home on Westhampton Avenue in Danville. “I just picked it up from movies and people telling me,” Levi said.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Shaffer Boles tosses a snowball at his brother in their front yard on Westhampton Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Regsiter & Bee
Snow
Snow begins to blanket Danville on Thursday afternoon.
Caleb Ayers/Register & Bee
Snow fall in Greensboro
Zach Payne builds a snowman in his yard on Groometown Road in Greensboro. “This snow is really better for snowballs,” Zach says.
Photos by Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow fall in Greensboro
Traffic flows north on Highway 29 at Hicone Road in Greensboro on Thursday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow fall in Greensboro
Snow plows stage at Interstate 85 and Groometown Road in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow fall in Greensboro
A northern cardinal sits in a sweet gum tree waiting to eat at a crowded feeder.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow fall in Greensboro
A northern cardinal flies from a sweet gum tree to a feeder in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow fall in Greensboro
A Carolina wren, right, feeds on a snow covered suet block at a feeder in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow fall in Greensboro
Janiya Fisher, a freshman at N.C. A&T’s walks across campus as snow falls in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia
A motorist navigates slippery conditions as snow falls in Mebane, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome
Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia
Umbrellas are out in downtown Norfolk, Va., as a snow rain mix begins to fall Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020. Parts of Chesapeake could get 4 or 5 inches, while Norfolk is forecast to get 3 or 4 inches. Farther north, on the Peninsula, the predicted amounts have slightly decreased to 1 or 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
L. Todd Spencer
Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia
Traffic along Interstate 40 just west of Raleigh, N.C. slows to a crawl as a wintery mix falls Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020. Accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected in the area overnight. (Nicole Cvetnic/The News & Observer via AP)
Nicole Cvetnic
Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia
A cyclist seems unfazed as he rides wearing shorts while snow falls on Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Thursday, afternoon Feb. 20, 2020. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Travis Long
Snow falls across coastal North Carolina, Virginia
Snow falls on McCorkle Place on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday evening, Feb. 20, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Snow began falling in central North Carolina in the afternoon as temperatures dropped quickly. Accumulations of 2-3 inches are expected. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)
Julia Wall
Snow_road.jpg
U.S. 220 Southbound in Ridgeway.
STEVEN DOYLE/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN
Snowfall in Greensboro
Tomeka Robinson makes a selfie to share with her three children and husband on N.C. A&T’s campus as snow falls on Thursday. Robinson was visiting the campus from Wallace for a recruiting trip for Murphy Family Ventures. She trip was cut short by a few hours because of the weather. “When they call for snow in Wallace, we never get snow,” she said.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snowfall in Greensboro
People walk across N.C. A&T's campus as snow falls in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Snowfall in Greensboro
A person walks across N.C. A&T's campus as snow falls in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
SnowFeature
A pedestrian walks in front of Aperture Cinema as snow falls on Fourth Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
The Nissen Building as snow falls and sun sets on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A pedestrian walks down Cherry Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Pedestrians walk down Trade Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on Trade Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A pedestrian walks in front of the Mast General Store on Trade Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on Fourth Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on Trade Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A pedestrian walks down Fourth Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on Fourth Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A pedestrian walks in front of Mellow Mushroom on Fourth Street as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A snow covered tree on Marshall Street on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A pedestrian makes their way down Fifth Street as snow falls on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on the 500 West Fifth on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on the Millennium Center on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on the First Baptist Church on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
A pedestrian makes their way down Main Street as snow falls on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
The American flag flies in front of the Reynolds Building as snow falls across Winston-Salem on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
Snow falls on the Reynolds Building on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
SnowFeature
The North Carolina flag and American flag fly in front of the Reynolds Building as snow falls across Winston-Salem on Thursday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
All schools are closed it’s a National Emergency this is a Manufactured Crises
Too bad the schools do just require parents to drop off the kids to a central location(s) so the parents can on to work. I mean nowadays parents have jobs to go to as opposed to long ago when typically one parent did not work. Really, the busses should be able to drive, even if there was a later start. Afternoons, all roads are clear. What a waste!
Our schools shouldn't be in the transportation business in the first place. When I was in school, our parents had to pay for bus transportation to get us to school. Today's school system should focus on education and not be overburdened with transportation and babysitting (after school programs) issues.
J.Mark Wittkofski …. If not for Gloria Marie Steinem, the famous American feminist, who made homemakers feel inadequate for just being a mother, the “long ago days” would still be with us, and the world would be a better place.
Steinem, in her “be all you can be” mentality for women is why some women today have no choice but to work, when they would love to go back home and tend to their children on days when it snows, or out for the summer.
If not for Steinem and her ilk, there would be less killings in the black community, less poverty, no workplace sexual harassment, and a life of having only a little more money which they have to pay for sitters, day care, or hope Big Government will give them some child care credits to sooth their tired butts after a day of work, being all, they can be. Hallelujah ….. and period.
Tracy, that's just insane.
Yeah Tracy, that's why my wife works because of her and not because it's almost impossible these days to survive comfortably on one income.
How lame is this site that they don’t start a new thread for a new cancellation event? These comments go back to Sept. and hurricane-related comments.
can't believe VCU closed today- in my day, didn't close for an ICE storm! annie pelfrey
So 39-59 mph winds and flash floods aren’t a valid reason to close?!?
Trees are down and roads are closed in many places in the impacted county. It's not about rain, it's about pass-ability and staff that may have been on the job late into last night.
Thanks for your thoughtful comment. So many speaking their minds here can’t see the big picture.
ridiculous. What would happen if there were a WW III? We can't fight because there is rain? Who is running this 'show'?
Mr Beville, during WW II the infamous landing at Normandy was delayed one day due to weather issues and many battles also affected by weather (in that air coverage would not be available). If you feel you'd like the buses to drive in 30-50 mile per hour winds with our precious children on board, I only ask that you too ride with them and enjoy the danger.
I am with Miss Molly, I understand why any school in the Richmond area is closed tomorrow
Good Golly Miss Molly - I remember when we used to go to school in the rain
As Michael K stated above, rain isn’t the problem — it’s flooded roads, downed trees, lack of power, high winds. And piggybacking on Burt H’s comment, just what would you say to the parent of a child who died on a bus because of storm damage such as flooding, downed power lines, high winds? Would that just be collateral damage of a whiny generation? Because there’s no reason to miss school because of a hurricane, is there?
The following is a bit different from rain (all incidents from RTD):
More than 160,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond region are without power.
The National Weather Service is reporting that there is 3-4 feet of water on Three Chopt Road near John Rolfe Parkway in Short Pump as a result of flash flooding.
All lanes of I-295 south are closed at Exit 43 in Hanover County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The ramps from I-95 north and south to I-295 south (Exit 84 A) are also closed.
All lanes on I-85 south near the I-95 interchange in Petersburg are closed because of a crash and downed trees, VDOT said, telling travelers to expect delays.
The National Weather Service is reporting flash flooding in Dinwiddie County at several locations on U.S. Route 1 and in Midlothian along Otterdale Road.
The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in Chester at the intersection of Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Drive.
Hanover County emergency officials said in an 8:26 p.m. tweet that it had rescued a person from a structural collapse on the 13000 block of Canterbury Road. Officials could not confirm whether or not anyone was injured.
County officials have also closed multiple roads. In Hanover, Creighton Road at the Henrico County line is closed because of high water. The Mechanicsville Turnpike at Arnold Road is closed because of power lines being on the road.
Chesterfield police said areas of western Hull Street, Genito Road, Otterdale Road, Moseley Road and Skin Quarter Road are "mostly impassable with numerous trees down."
Multiple trees are down in Amelia County because of a tornado.
The National Weather Service is reporting that a tornado caused multiple trees to fall, in addition to some structural damage in the county, which experienced the first reported tornado in the region caused by Tropical Storm Michael.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.