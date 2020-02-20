Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Brunswick County: Closing at 1 p.m.
Dinwiddie County: All after-school activities canceled
Greensville County: Secondary closing at 11:30 a.m.; Elementary closing at 1 p.m.
Hopewell: All after-school activities canceled
Mecklenburg County: Closing at 1 p.m.
Petersburg: All after-school activities canceled
Richmond: All after-school activities canceled
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(17) comments
All schools are closed it’s a National Emergency this is a Manufactured Crises
Too bad the schools do just require parents to drop off the kids to a central location(s) so the parents can on to work. I mean nowadays parents have jobs to go to as opposed to long ago when typically one parent did not work. Really, the busses should be able to drive, even if there was a later start. Afternoons, all roads are clear. What a waste!
Our schools shouldn't be in the transportation business in the first place. When I was in school, our parents had to pay for bus transportation to get us to school. Today's school system should focus on education and not be overburdened with transportation and babysitting (after school programs) issues.
J.Mark Wittkofski …. If not for Gloria Marie Steinem, the famous American feminist, who made homemakers feel inadequate for just being a mother, the “long ago days” would still be with us, and the world would be a better place.
Steinem, in her “be all you can be” mentality for women is why some women today have no choice but to work, when they would love to go back home and tend to their children on days when it snows, or out for the summer.
If not for Steinem and her ilk, there would be less killings in the black community, less poverty, no workplace sexual harassment, and a life of having only a little more money which they have to pay for sitters, day care, or hope Big Government will give them some child care credits to sooth their tired butts after a day of work, being all, they can be. Hallelujah ….. and period.
Tracy, that's just insane.
Yeah Tracy, that's why my wife works because of her and not because it's almost impossible these days to survive comfortably on one income.
How lame is this site that they don’t start a new thread for a new cancellation event? These comments go back to Sept. and hurricane-related comments.
can't believe VCU closed today- in my day, didn't close for an ICE storm! annie pelfrey
So 39-59 mph winds and flash floods aren’t a valid reason to close?!?
Trees are down and roads are closed in many places in the impacted county. It's not about rain, it's about pass-ability and staff that may have been on the job late into last night.
Thanks for your thoughtful comment. So many speaking their minds here can’t see the big picture.
ridiculous. What would happen if there were a WW III? We can't fight because there is rain? Who is running this 'show'?
Mr Beville, during WW II the infamous landing at Normandy was delayed one day due to weather issues and many battles also affected by weather (in that air coverage would not be available). If you feel you'd like the buses to drive in 30-50 mile per hour winds with our precious children on board, I only ask that you too ride with them and enjoy the danger.
I am with Miss Molly, I understand why any school in the Richmond area is closed tomorrow
Good Golly Miss Molly - I remember when we used to go to school in the rain
As Michael K stated above, rain isn’t the problem — it’s flooded roads, downed trees, lack of power, high winds. And piggybacking on Burt H’s comment, just what would you say to the parent of a child who died on a bus because of storm damage such as flooding, downed power lines, high winds? Would that just be collateral damage of a whiny generation? Because there’s no reason to miss school because of a hurricane, is there?
The following is a bit different from rain (all incidents from RTD):
More than 160,000 Dominion Energy customers in the Richmond region are without power.
The National Weather Service is reporting that there is 3-4 feet of water on Three Chopt Road near John Rolfe Parkway in Short Pump as a result of flash flooding.
All lanes of I-295 south are closed at Exit 43 in Hanover County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The ramps from I-95 north and south to I-295 south (Exit 84 A) are also closed.
All lanes on I-85 south near the I-95 interchange in Petersburg are closed because of a crash and downed trees, VDOT said, telling travelers to expect delays.
The National Weather Service is reporting flash flooding in Dinwiddie County at several locations on U.S. Route 1 and in Midlothian along Otterdale Road.
The National Weather Service reported flash flooding in Chester at the intersection of Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Drive.
Hanover County emergency officials said in an 8:26 p.m. tweet that it had rescued a person from a structural collapse on the 13000 block of Canterbury Road. Officials could not confirm whether or not anyone was injured.
County officials have also closed multiple roads. In Hanover, Creighton Road at the Henrico County line is closed because of high water. The Mechanicsville Turnpike at Arnold Road is closed because of power lines being on the road.
Chesterfield police said areas of western Hull Street, Genito Road, Otterdale Road, Moseley Road and Skin Quarter Road are "mostly impassable with numerous trees down."
Multiple trees are down in Amelia County because of a tornado.
The National Weather Service is reporting that a tornado caused multiple trees to fall, in addition to some structural damage in the county, which experienced the first reported tornado in the region caused by Tropical Storm Michael.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.