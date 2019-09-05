r0220_CBUS
2011, TIMES-DISPATCH

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Colonial Heights: Closed Friday

Charles City County: Closed Friday

Essex County: Closed Friday

King & Queen County: Closed Friday

King William County: Closed Friday

New Kent County: Closed Friday

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription