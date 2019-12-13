school bus snow

Here are public school schedule changes due to weather.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Buckingham County: Two-hour delay

Cumberland County: Two-hour delay

Louisa County: Two-hour delay

Goochland County: Two-hour delay

Spotsylvania County: Two-hour delay

Stafford County: Two-hour delay

