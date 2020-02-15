A Richmond man was killed Friday after his SUV was hit by a car at the intersection of Broad Rock Boulevard and Midlothian Turnpike, according to Richmond police.
Police identified the deceased as Rakeem B. Bland, 30. Police said Bland was the driver of a GMC Suburban that was hit at about 9 p.m. by a Nissan Kicks driven by Anthoneya A. Hodges, 26, of the 6900 block of Marlowe Road.
Witnesses told police that Hodges ran a red light in the crash, which caused the SUV to flip on its side.
Hodges was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and running the light, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Yes ron, who is it.
Who is this person?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.