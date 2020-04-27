On a corner of my desk is a stack of papers. These are notes and documents on “works in progress”; things I am likely to need for phone calls or other quick access.
Most of these items remain in this stack for no more than a few days, but there is one item that has been in this stack for several years: a poem.
I am the kind of person who likes to be in control. I gather and assess relevant information expeditiously, consider the viable options and the consequences of each, and then make a decision — all as quickly as possible. I like to be confident that I know what I am doing and that the chances for unintended consequences or surprise results are nonexistent.
The two worst things for me are not being in control and not knowing what’s going to happen. I know this is who I am and that it isn’t always the best way to be, for myself and for others who have to endure me.
That’s why this particular poem is perpetually in my “work in progress” stack; it has a way of periodically reaching the surface, but probably not as often as it needs to. When it surfaces, I know I need to read it; it reminds me that I don’t need to be in control, and more importantly, I am not in control.
The other day, while working, this poem surfaced. I paused to read it and found fresh meaning, not just in the context of my own traits, but it spoke with an uncanny clarity about what all of us are experiencing with the new and unprecedented restrictions required by this hideous coronavirus.
The Queen Consort, Elizabeth, gave a copy of this poem to her husband, King George VI, just before Christmas 1939. At the time, he was preparing a broadcast to his nation that was preoccupied with fear and uncertainty about Nazi Germany.
King George chose to begin his Christmas broadcast with verse one of this poem. It remained dear to him, and it is inscribed at the entrance of the George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor, where he and his wife are entombed.
This poem was written by Minnie Louise Haskins (1875-1957) in 1908 and revised by her in 1912, when it was privately published as “God Knows.” It is now frequently referred to as “The Gate of the Year.”
When King George used it in his broadcast, no one knew who the author was and it was not discovered until later.
Ms. Haskins had not heard the complete broadcast and said she thought the words were familiar when she heard a news report of the king’s message.
During these days, weeks and perhaps months, as we feel like we are certainly not in control of our future, I will be reading this poem frequently and hoping to find growing solace in it. Perhaps others will do so as well:
I said to the man who stood at the gate of the year: “Give me a light that I may tread safely into the unknown.” And he replied: “Go out into the darkness and put your hand into the Hand of God. That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.” So I went forth, and finding the Hand of God, trod gladly into the night. And He led me towards the hills and the breaking of day in the lone East.
So heart be still:
What need our little life
Our human life to know.
If God hath comprehension?
In all the dizzy strife
Of things both high and low,
God hideth His intention.
God knows. His will is best.
The stretch of years
Which wind ahead, so dim
To our imperfect vision,
Are clear to God.
Our fears are premature;
In Him, all time hath full provision.
Then rest: until God moves to lift the veil
From our impatient eyes.
When, as the sweeter features
Of life’s stern face we hail,
Fair beyond all surmise
God’s thought around His creatures
Our mind shall fill.
May these words be a solace, individually and collectively, now and in the future.
