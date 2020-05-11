Love is the answer. I’ll say it again, love is the answer.
Right now, many of us are in a time of waiting, a time of uncertainty. We don’t know whether comfort or pain will be most prevalent in the coming months.
Millions have lost their jobs, millions are sitting at home, trying to find a way to cope with the effects of COVID-19.
But even amidst the struggles of the virus, maybe more now than any time in the past few years, we are able to make a choice.
Before COVID-19 launched its overhaul of our society, grabbing every second of our attention, our country stood divided on two sides of the political isle. Both sides displayed their distrust for the other, causing the breakup of friendships and families alike.
Now, COVID-19 has forced us all under its sheet, threatening to affect the lives of both sides of the political isle. More or less, we are all in the same boat, and every day we spend fighting the choppy waters, we have the ability to make a choice.
The choice in front of us is one of love. We have the choice to show compassion and love to everyone around us.
We have the ability to reach out to those who have lost loved ones during this epidemic and do everything in our power to brighten their day amidst their struggle. We have the ability to show gratitude to all of the people tirelessly working to keep the rest of us safe and healthy. We have the ability to connect with long-lost friends to remind each other that we are all in this together.
COVID-19 has collectively stripped us of many freedoms that we regularly exercise, taking with them much of the happiness we enjoy on a daily basis, and I’ll be the first to admit, it is difficult to keep pushing in its absence. Difficult, however doesn’t equate to impossible.
We have the capability as a society to lift each other up and inspire hope. Right now, it is imperative that we do this by letting others know that we care for their efforts, whether it’s the friend they’ve been to us, the good company they’ve kept us during our quarantine, or the work they’ve put in to limit the spreading of the virus. Now, more than ever, our society needs love in order to inspire positivity and proceed.
We need to love as Christ loved us when he died on the cross, paying the penalty for our sins so that we can enjoy an eternal life with him. Maybe the most famous verse in the Bible is John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Jesus’ love for us is unconditional. He sacrificed himself on the cross, taking our sins upon himself and dying so that we can enjoy an eternal life and relationship with God.
It’s that kind of unconditional love that we need right now. It’s that kind of unconditional love that will inspire positivity and encouragement to push through the struggles. It’s that kind of unconditional love that will allow us to remain united as a society, even after the threat of COVID-19 fades.
We have an opportunity right now to show unconditional love as Christ did to everyone around us in order to inspire positivity in their lives as well as our own. Let’s make the choice to do so and fight through these difficult times together.
