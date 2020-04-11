In my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like this virus where the whole world is so much in it together — where seemingly everyone is included — in all the hardships and struggles.
Yes, we’re all home in quarantine — so all is quiet right? Nope.
The inputs are ringing off the hook. The Zoom meetings — one on top of another, the calls and texts and blog posts and social media and news stories — all being forwarded, and circling at a dizzying pace.
The air seems laden with urgency. And the emotions of it ... for some the nerves are ringing off the hook, too, with frayed patience and short tempers in the close quarters, closed quarters, along with the uncertainty of how long it will last and how painful it will be.
Will someone I love get it? Will I get it? What about my coughing just now — do I have it?
Most of us have swirling questions and confusions — while in New York and other parts of the country the problems are far harder. Sometimes it even seems surreal.
Is this really happening in the year 2020? Isn’t such a pandemic a thing of past eras?
We’ve seen the pictures — all the grainy black-and-whites of sterile-looking hospitals with metal beds in rows.
And there are reasonable questions like: Where is God in all of this? Or ... Who is God in all of this?
It’s interesting that for Christians, we find ourselves in the middle of Holy Week. A week of confusion, doubt, struggle, suffering, injustice and then death — the death of Jesus Christ.
In the tumultuousness of that first Holy Week, the Bible helps us see that Jesus is the Son of God who has entered human life, suffered in its pain and experienced its grief. So God isn’t aloof and distant, unacquainted with our pain. The prophet Isaiah says it this way: “He was a man of sorrows, acquainted with grief.”
Sometimes in hard times, what we thought was clear gets cloudy. Things we thought we believed about God can be challenged by the circumstances.
Is God angry; is he punishing us all?
The Bible gives a different picture. In the Bible, God loves the world and because of this love, he’s redeeming it — all the sadness, pain, hardship, struggle and death.
The Gospel of John 3:16-17 says: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
Here we see it. The message of Easter is the message of God’s love for the world. And because of this enormous love, he has come to save the world. He came into the pain and, after all the heartache of that first Holy Week, the empty tomb. The Resurrection. The center of hope where Jesus is victoriously giving us forgiveness, a new start and victory over death.
Easter is the message of God’s love signed with his signature of the Resurrection.
Easter is also a message that light comes after the darkness — and hardship almost always leaves gifts behind for those who are looking for them.
Yes, we see things more clearly now. We see how much we mean to each other, how much we appreciate each other and how much we miss each other. It doesn’t matter your background or your politics, we’re all one kind of person in this — the human kind. The kind God loves.
“For God so loved the world ... ”
Yes — everyone is included — we’re all in this together.
God bless you, friends. Happy Easter.
