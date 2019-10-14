Wondering what to give away — the kids’ bed that’s no longer used or the mauve 1980s placemats you unearthed in your kitchen drawer? How about your vinyls from the 1970s or the white go-go boots you hung onto that no longer fit?
Maybe it’s the perfectly tailored party clothes your mom made you from complicated Vogue patterns, with fabric so soft and full of memories that you wonder how you can possibly hand them off to a vintage clothing store. Or perhaps you are dawdling over the ceramic Bunnykins baby cup that once stored real diaper pins on your kids’ changing table.
As difficult as these objects may be to give away, there is something that is often much harder to pass along to others, whether they are family members, friends or strangers. Yet, it is a valuable asset that doesn’t cost you any currency, coins or credit.
Time and attention. Oh my, there it is. Who has a smidgen of time to spare, and who can muster any sustained attention in this busy, crazed world? Giving either of these treasures away really is dear.
But they are so valued by others. Let me tell you about it.
I heard a story about a woman who was asked to stay overnight at a family’s home. Her task would be to sit by the mom’s bed and keep watch, so the husband and adult kids could get some sleep. The mother’s dying had been drawn out, and the family was worn to a frazzle. Could she come over around 11 p.m. the next night? She trusted the judgment of the mutual friend who asked her, that she wouldn’t be asked to do something she was unable to do, so she said yes.
Just before she left her house to drive to the home, she remembered that the mom, a friend from church for many years, loved a particular Irish hymn. This gave her an inspiration so she printed out the lyrics and tucked the paper in her purse.
During the night, she sat next to the sleeping woman, who was heavily sedated and scarcely moved even her head. She held her hand and spoke to her. The sleepy family members often came into the room for a few minutes to see their loved one, then stumbled back to their beds.
Late in the night, the woman quietly pulled out the printout with the words to the hymn and sang a stanza or two at a time , very softly so she wouldn’t awaken the resting family.
The woman left in the morning, tired but thankful to have been there. A few hours later, the mom — surrounded by her family — left for heaven.
Here is a tale about another family. A young woman knew that one of her childhood neighbors was waiting for the Lord to take him home. The neighbor was elderly but full of spunk and still running the family from his recliner “throne.” He loved to read, but that pleasure was denied by his declining eyesight, yet his hearing was perfect and his famous storytelling abilities were very much intact.
Early on a busy weekend morning, the young woman drove to the neighbor’s home and visited. She sat on a footstool near his favorite chair and asked him questions about how he met her father, about his business and other parts of his life — all subjects he loved to expound upon. His wife sat quietly nearby, taking it all in.
Toward the end of the visit, the young woman sang them a hymn. She had prepared for this; it was her gift.
I know that the people in these two stories gave more than a few minutes of time to the other people, but the amount of time often isn’t what’s important.
Sometimes, just a few minutes of time and attention is all the gift another person needs. Sometimes, you can almost instantly communicate to another person that you value them, that they are important, that you hope they will understand that their choices matter in light of eternity — by your words or the message on your face.
A gift of your time and attention is valuable, and you hold it in your hand to give away.
“Dance, dance, wherever you may be
I am the lord of the dance, said he
And I lead you all, wherever you may be
And I lead you all in the dance, said he”
— Sydney Carter
