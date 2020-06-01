In these times of concerns and fears, uncertainty and discouragement, we can all use a lift. We need a spiritual uplift of a sort, whatever that might mean and wherever that might be found for each of us. We need hope to raise our spirits each day.
For inspiration, we might turn to the story of a great prophet, as told by the prophet himself. He cried out to the people there before him, “God is still around. One day, you’re going to need him. The problems of life will begin to overwhelm you; disappointments will begin to beat upon the door of your life like a tidal wave. And if you don’t have a deep and patient faith, you aren’t going to be able to make it. I know this from my own experience.”
He went on to describe experiences that would try anyone’s soul. In his prophetic work, he stood up for righteousness; he stood up for justice; he stood up for truth. Yet as he spread his message across the land, he met with opposition at every turn.
At times, he grew weary and discouraged, and he confessed as much to the people: “I get weary every now and then ... and I don’t mind telling you this morning that sometimes I feel discouraged. I felt discouraged in Chicago. As I move through Mississippi and Georgia and Alabama, I feel discouraged. Living every day under the threat of death, I feel discouraged sometimes.”
Of course, the prophet is the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who spoke as a modern-day Jeremiah. He preached these words in his sermon titled, “Why Jesus Called a Man a Fool,” which he delivered at the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Chicago on Aug. 27, 1967.
Where did Martin Luther King Jr. turn in his days of discouragement and doubt? His widow, Coretta Scott King, wrote that the familiar spiritual, “There is a Balm in Gilead,” was the one “my husband quoted when he needed a lift.”
So it is not surprising that, as he came to the close of that sermon at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, King returned to the song for a lift. King first called the people’s attention to its underlying Bible passage: “Centuries ago Jeremiah raised a question, ‘Is there no balm in Gilead? Is there no physician there?’ ”
Now, Gilead was a region noted for its healing balm. People could look to Gilead and expect to find healing for physical ailments. Jeremiah asked in parallel: “Is the Lord no longer in Zion, is her King no longer in her midst?” Why then did the people not turn to the Lord for spiritual healing of the moral sickness spread across the land?
In his sermon, King framed this as a question of justice and injustice. “[Jeremiah] raised it because he saw the good people suffering so often and the evil people prospering.”
In their own days of great discouragement and trial, where could the good people of Jeremiah’s time look to find spiritual healing and consolation? Had they forgotten the Lord?
As he did so often, King picked up his closing thought and sent it soaring.
This time, he recalled the grave injustices of life that had been imposed on “our slave foreparents.” He pictured their life under cruel treatment and oppression.
In a triumphant lift, though, he saw victory for them in the end, through their faith. He saw salvation in their redemptive suffering. He held up the experience of the slaves, saying that, even in the face of their brutal captivity, “... they did an amazing thing. They looked back across the centuries and they took Jeremiah’s question mark and straightened it into an exclamation point.” There is a balm in Gilead!
This time, King took the people up to dramatic heights by echoing the simple lines from the song that was his spiritual balm: “Yes, sometimes I feel discouraged and feel my work’s in vain. But then the Holy Spirit revives my soul again.”
These days, we all need a lift. Think about listening to the song. There is hope and consolation there.

