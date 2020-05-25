Horace Cleveland Stovall died in New Orleans in 1921 following the “Spanish Flu” pandemic. Cleve was 35 years old. He left behind his wife and four young children.
One of his daughters would write of the pandemic:
“In New Orleans, it was especially bad with whole families deathly sick at the same time. Many doctors were down with the flu. The ones who were still on their feet worked night and day. Daddy recovered; but he went back to work too soon and had a relapse and a stroke. The relapse left him with tuberculosis, from which he died three years later.”
Cleve’s youngest daughter, Shirley, who was 6 years old when he died, became a public health nurse. Thirty-six years later, her infant son was stricken during the “Asian Flu” pandemic of 1957-58.
What thoughts went through Shirley’s mind, what fear touched her heart, as she recalled her father’s long death spiral and prayed for her baby’s recovery?
I should have asked her that question. Cleve was my grandfather. Shirley was my mother. I was that baby.
I have thought of my mother more than usual during this hard season. Having experienced two pandemics, a financially insecure childhood, the Great Depression, and World War II, her insights would be especially helpful now.
A friend recently asked two insightful questions: “What has the COVID-19 pandemic taken from you?” and “What has it given to you?”
For some, the answer to the first question is readily apparent and overwhelmingly painful. It has taken away jobs, financial security, health and even life itself. It has taken away hope. Though most of us have to-date been spared those tragic consequences, there is a palpable fear that the future may be different.
What has the pandemic given to us? At first blush, the question may seem insensitive to the fear, grief, and pain that afflict so many.
Yet a thoughtful answer dignifies the question and shines a hopeful light for the future.
Pondering these questions brings me back to Shirley. “Mother, what did the pandemic take from you?” I think I can answer that one: Her father. Her carefree childhood. A middle-class upbringing.
“Mother, what did the pandemic give to you?” Oh, how I wish I could spend just one more hour with her, to hear her answer.
Here is the answer I imagine: “Billy, it gave me faith, it taught me not to surrender to fear, and it showed me that we are called to serve others.”
Faith. My mother’s faith was quiet but so deep. As a teenager, I recall discussing with her the concept of being “born again.” She mused that she could not recall a day in her life when she did not have faith in Jesus.
She was 3 years old when her father was stricken and 6 when he died. Her little-girl prayers were not answered as she hoped. Yet her childlike faith was unshaken.
Jesus said: “the kingdom of God belongs to those who have hearts as trusting as little children.” Her example brings life to these words.
Fear. As a young boy, I was terrified of lightning. I also was embarrassed by this fear, which didn’t begin until I was about 10 years old. During storms I would sit in a room where I had unplugged all the electrical cords.
My mother’s reaction was wise. She didn’t tell me the chance of being struck was infinitesimal or exhort me to be brave. Rather, she acknowledged the reality of my fear and gently suggested that it might help to read her devotional book during storms.
A contemporary song says that sometimes Jesus calms the storm outside and sometimes he calms the storm within us. During the 29 years that I had with my mother, she exemplified such calm, “the peace that passes understanding.”
Were the seeds of that peace planted during the pandemic and its aftermath?
Serving others. Cleve’s three daughters became nurses and his son became a doctor. Was this coincidence, or was the desire to serve others born of the pandemic, when “many doctors were down with the flu and the ones who were still on their feet worked night and day?” I don’t know.
What I do know is that my mother had a nurse’s heart. When she perceived a need, she met it. I do not recall a single time when she didn’t put others first.
It is said that the essence of Christlikeness is humility which begets empathy. My mother lived those values.
Deep faith. A quiet resolve not to surrender to fear. An abiding desire to serve others. Were my mother’s virtues forged in the crucible of her pandemic a century ago? I do not know. But I am thankful for the seeds she planted in my spirit as our pandemic continues.
