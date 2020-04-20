Fifteen years ago, I was getting an “F” in retirement.
After 25 years as an orthopedic surgeon, I was struggling to slow down. I began volunteering at CrossOver Healthcare Ministry, putting my experience to work seeing patients in need of orthopedic specialty care. I’ve been volunteering there ever since and currently serve as chair of CrossOver’s board of directors.
CrossOver is a charitable clinic serving uninsured and medically underserved patients. It was founded in 1983, and now serves over 6,600 patients each year at two clinics — one on Cowardin Avenue in Richmond, which opened in 1991, and one in western Henrico County, which opened in 2005.
CrossOver’s services are crucial to the well-being of our neighbors in need, and this has never been more clear than in recent weeks as we’ve responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspired by Christian teachings, we believe every person deserves a health home that is welcoming, comprehensive and innovative. Our patients come from over 100 countries and speak more than 50 languages. Every day at CrossOver is a new opportunity for compassion, growth and discovery.
A few years back, a patient named Michael came to the clinic with severe hip pain. Upon examination, I discovered that he needed a total hip replacement. We collaborated with a partner organization, and Michael was able to undergo hip replacement surgery at no charge. He returned to CrossOver following surgery for follow-up and ongoing primary care.
Some months later, my wife, Pat, and I were celebrating our anniversary at a Richmond-area restaurant when a server approached us. He introduced himself and reminded me that he was my patient who had received the hip replacement. The surgery had allowed him increased mobility, Michael told us, which had in turn made it possible for him to work at the restaurant and gain greater financial stability. His life was changed, and he wished to express his gratitude.
The Easter story in Christian tradition teaches that God works loving transformation in the world through unexpected means: life comes through death.
At CrossOver, we see this kind of transformation every day. Patients come to us with their pains — physical, emotional, spiritual — and we use what we can to offer healing and hope. In the end, it is not only the patients who leave transformed; the volunteers, staff, donors and friends who support CrossOver with their time, talent and treasure leave transformed, too. We have opportunities every day to learn the deepest message of Easter: that nothing can separate us from God’s love.
As Michael’s story reminds me, Easter is also a time for gratitude, and I am grateful for all of the partnerships that make stories like Michael’s possible every day. CrossOver’s partnerships with area hospitals — HCA, Bon Secours and VCU — and with other community partners help each of us multiply our effectiveness. Together, we can serve so many more patients and meet so many more needs than any of us could do alone.
I’m also grateful, this Easter season, for the more than 400 volunteers, 2,000 donors and 50 staff who together are the hands and feet of the compassionate health care we provide to our neighbors in need. Most of all, I’m grateful to the patients for entrusting us with their care. Without the risk of trust, there is no transformation — not for the patients, and not for me.
The stories of Jesus in the New Testament gospels are full of “crossing over.” Not only does Jesus cross from death to life on Easter, but so many people he heals throughout his ministry “cross over” — from illness to health, from isolation to community, from suffering to new life. This Easter, I’m thankful to be in that number.
Volunteering at CrossOver has helped me cross from the unrest I felt in early retirement to a place of loving transformation where I receive more than I give.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.