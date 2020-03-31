Chesterfield County expects to save about $2.5 million from furloughing 500 workers. Officials project the COVID-19 pandemic will rip a $53 million hole in the next fiscal year’s spending plan.
That equates to a nearly 7% shortfall in County Administrator Joe Casey’s $773 million proposal for the budget year beginning July 1, which sent staff scrambling to revise plans that typically take months in a matter of weeks. County residents will get a first look at the revisions Friday, Casey told the Board of Supervisors last week.
Potentially off the table? Raises planned for county teachers, many of whom were frustrated with a planned 2% bump critics said failed to address compression and retention issues. Implementing this measure would save the county about $3.5 million.
“[We need] to maintain core key services that the community leans on at a time like this. That is our priority,” said Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris. “Adding additional costs in the form of a raise, albeit earned in all cases, is not something that is wholly appropriate in this time.”
Harris said data isn’t yet available to review the impact on fiscal 2020.
Chesterfield isn’t alone. Richmond City Council has implemented a hiring freeze — as has Chesterfield — but no talks of furloughs yet. Same with Henrico County, which according to a spokesman, is working on cutting costs without layoffs.
Casey said furloughs came from departments already closed due to COVID-19 precautions, such as libraries, park programs and schools.
The furlough impacts 20 full-time positions and 571 part-time positions clocking under 30 hours, including substitute teachers. Of those, about 90 jobs are vacant; 10 full-time positions belonged to people who were retiring, resigning, or fired for other non-coronavirus-related reasons.
“In some cases, it’s helping out some workers who weren’t getting paid at all,” Casey said, adding that the county is covering health and dental insurance during the furlough period. “Otherwise, if you have a $0 paycheck and you have health insurance coming out, then you actually have to write us a check back.”
He intends to keep the full-time workforce whole.
Initial unemployment claims spiked to nearly 3.3 million last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Retail sales and tourism, which make up almost 40% of Chesterfield’s primary revenue source, constituted the bulk of industries hit hardest, officials said.
“Even a 10% hit there, which is probably still optimistic in terms of sales tax, has a pretty significant impact,” Harris said. “We’ve developed several revenue scenarios. We’re trying to get our hands around what we think is most realistic.”
Two Facebook Live budget presentations will be held, on Monday, April 6, and Tuesday, April 7, at 7 p.m.
The board is slated to vote on the budget April 22.
