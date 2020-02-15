Hanover County crash leaves moped driver dead

Police responded to a collision Friday night between a moped driver and a Ford van.

Virginia State Police responded to a collision between a Ford van and a moped Friday around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 360 in Hanover County. The moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, state police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started