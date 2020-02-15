Virginia State Police responded to a collision between a Ford van and a moped Friday around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Route 360 in Hanover County. The moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, state police said.
No further details were immediately available.
I keep warning that these mopeds hinder and the drivers do not obey the traffic laws. Now we don’t know the cause but don’t you find it odd you need a license to drive a motorcycle and pass a test but anybody can drive a moped with no evidence they know how
