Hanover County will not give planned 2% raises to its employees and teachers in the next budget year.
The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday adopted a spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that's $20.8 million less than original $499 million plan presented in February.
"A lot has changed in the world and the economy" since the first plan was presented Feb. 12, said County Administrator Cecil "Rhu" Harris. "The budget had to be reworked from the ground up."
Harris said retaining the county's workforce and funding for schools and public safety remain priorities, but planned raises, new hires and capital projects are being scaled back with losses expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuts includes a $10.2 million reduction in the county's general fund and a $5.5 million reduction in the school division's general fund.
The spending plans are built on an unchanged real estate tax rate of 81 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The county's budget for the current year is $492 million. Officials project the pandemic's economic impact will lead to a $2.1 million revenue shortfall.
Hanover is freezing hiring and imposing a 5% budget cut across departments through the end of the year to close the gap and create some cushion; officials expect a positive balance of $6.9 million.
Jacob Sumner, director of finance and management services, said the balance will be plowed back into next year's budget.
The approved budget strips out 2% raises and new hires and freezes vacant positions. Harris said the school division is scrapping plans to hire nine guidance counselors and eight bus drivers.
The county plans to defer several projects in its 5-year capital plan, such as buying a new fire truck and spending $6 million for parks plans.
Harris said the county is planning for the worse case scenario, but will readjust depending on what happens.
"Should the economy be less favorable," he said, "this budget is positioned to transition from an economic pause to a full downturn of a recession if that happens."
