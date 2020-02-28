People interested in the redevelopment of Virginia Center Commons will have opportunities next week to weigh in on its pending redevelopment.
Starting Monday, Henrico County will host a week-long workshop at the mall to solicit public input as the county, The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels prepare to transform the mall property into a mixed-use development anchored by a public indoor sports complex.
The design charrette - a facilitated brainstorming workshop - will provide the basis for a new zoning overlay that could allow for the development of apartments, new retail business, a hotel and offices, said Henrico Planning Director Joe Emerson.
"I think that property has a great deal of potential to become a real active asset for the community," he said in an interview Friday.
The week-long workshop will begin with a presentation and design session from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Open studio hours then will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A final presentation of the work completed during the week will take place at 6 p.m. Friday.
All of the presentations and sessions will be held in the mall's food court.
The charrette will be facilitated by planners from the design firm Dover, Kohl & Partners. The Coral Gables, Fla.-based company works with municipal leaders and developers in helping to create master plans for developments and revitalizing urban areas.
Emerson said the charrette is the final one in a series of workshops focused on areas targeted for redevelopment and economic investment. Other workshops in the last year focused on the area around the West Broad Street and Parham Road intersection, the Williamsburg Road corridor near the Richmond International Airport and the Brookfield office park.
The county's plans for a design workshop focused on Virginia Center Commons had already been in the works before the county announced it would be working with The Rebkee Co., a Richmond-based development company, and Shamin Hotels, the largest hotel operator in Virginia and in the Richmond region, to redevelop the site, Emerson said.
"We know these indoor malls are struggling. We felt allowing another form of development would create incentive for it to be redeveloped," he said. "It’s a matter of putting the right tools in place to allow properties to be redeveloped."
While the idea of a public sports and event center had been considered 20 years ago, county officials in 2018 requested proposals for the construction of an arena with enough room for 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts.
Aiming to spend no more than $50 million on the project, initial plans to place the arena at the Richmond Raceway stalled last summer over the cost of acquisition and land development.
Henrico officials say the arena would bolster the county's burgeoning sports tourism market, as well as provide a new venue for high school graduations and additional indoor recreational space for the public.
"We got to have kids graduating there by June 2022. We're not going to miss that," Rob Hargett, a co-founder and principal of The Rebkee Co., said of the project timeline. "The county says that's the target [completion date], but I call it a deadline."
While the entire redevelopment project will see much of the 924,000-square-foot mall demolished for new construction, the J.C. Penney and American Family Fitness will not be subject to the plans since they remain under different ownership.
Entities tied to The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels finalized its purchase of 76.43 acres of the mall property for $12.8 million in January.
About 25 acres - basically the northeastern quadrant of the property that includes part of the former Macy’s store - was sold to the county for $8.3 million.
Hargett said there are still no concrete plans for the redevelopment of the property it owns, but that the charrette workshops next week could help guide those plans so that they're aligned with the design of the arena.
The Henrico Board of Supervisors is slated to vote later in March to approve an interim agreement with Rebkee regarding design planning.
Construction on the arena is expected to begin this summer, Hargett said.
(1) comment
Will they really ask for public input? I would love to be involved unlike the Navy Hill project
