In the center of downtown Hopewell, the side of the Butterworth building stands ready, a beige canvass in the city's commercial hub.
The space - 38 feet tall and 18 feet wide - awaits a masterpiece. Something fun that makes a statement.
The Hopewell Downtown Partnership, which is overseeing efforts to create the mural on the outside wall of the building at 245 E. Broadway, received 17 submissions from artists expressing interest in creating the new image, said Evan Kaufman, the executive director of the Hopewell Downtown Partnership.
"Something that maybe draws on Hopewell's past and to where it is now --its resiliency," said Evan Kaufman, the outgoing director of the Hopewell Downtown Partnership, which solicited artist proposals for a grant-funded mural in a prime commercial spot along the strip.
The group fielded 17 submissions from artists interested in remaking the side of 245 E. Broadway, he said; the ad soliciting them notes the city's downtown saw disinvestment and blight in the 1970s and 1980s. Over the past decade the area has seen historic buildings rehabilitated and new businesses open up.
The partnership is looking for designs that would highlight themes like optimism, and "moving towards a more inspiring future." Images could also try to evoke the qualities of nature, such as tranquility and relaxation, the partnership says.
The cost of the project is being funded from a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Kaufman said three finalists will be asked to develop a rendering. He hopes members of the community will vote on their favorite image, which he said could go up on the building this fall -- one in a series of moves designed to revitalize the corridor.
"We want this area to represent the community, and their own personality and quirkiness. And I think that's the point of a downtown," Kaufman said. "When you go to a shopping center you can go to a Target. It's probably going to be the same thing you're going to see in downtown Seattle as you are in Richmond. But when you come to downtown Hopewell, you're not going to see this mural anywhere else. You're not going to see these stores anywhere else."
