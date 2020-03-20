Monday’s won’t be a normal meeting of the Richmond City Council, if ever there has been one.
The council will meet to vote on ordinances unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the meeting cannot bring more than 10 people to the council chambers, or else it would flout public health guidance meant to slow the spread of the virus.
As of Friday afternoon, a fully remote meeting – the safest option, council members agree – was not permitted under state law because the business does not pertain to the state of emergency. Localities have lobbied Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring this week for permission to skirt state’s open meeting law provisions requiring this, given the circumstances.
“We literally can’t conduct normal city business, and it’s absolutely critical that we be able to do so," said Stephanie Lynch, the 5th District councilwoman.
Lynch joined other local officials in asking the state to weigh in on the issue localities are now facing because of the pandemic.
For safety's sake, Lynch said she favors remote participation. However, interim City Attorney Haskell Brown advised the council in an email earlier this week that a fully remote meeting would put the body at odds with the law and at risk of civil penalties.
The council is slated to vote on a $2.1 million budget transfer to the city’s affordable housing trust fund. Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration said it would use the money for more services for the region’s homeless population.
A second measure would extend the deadline to apply for the city’s tax relief program for seniors and people with disabilities until the end of April. Stoney is also expected to introduce legislation establishing a tax amnesty period on penalties and interest for most local taxes at the meeting.
To vote on the measures Monday without violating the 10-person rule, the nine-member council plans to implement a series of precautions.
Only five council members will be physically present in the chambers, the minimum to achieve the required quorum. Four others will participate by phone, an exception elected officials can request twice per year under current law.
Normal seating arrangements will change to achieve adequate social distancing.
The city clerk and at least one top administrator will also be present in the chambers. In an adjacent conference room, the city attorney and council chief of staff will participate by phone. Department heads will call into the meeting, in case they need to answer questions.
Residents who attend will not sit in the council chambers, but designated overflow rooms throughout City Hall that are typically reserved for packed meetings. As usual, the meeting will stream online and air on television.
All council members agreed the circumstances should not inhibit residents from giving input or tracking issues that are important to them. A public comment period is still scheduled to take place.
“My priority is carrying out our duties and doing it in a way that has public transparency,” said Kristen Larson, the 4th District Councilwoman.
The council requested residents email comments about the agenda to the city clerk or their council member by noon Monday; the meeting begins at 6 p.m.
An informal session, routinely held at 4 p.m., has been canceled.
