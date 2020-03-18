Lawrence Robinson has been riding the bus since before he could walk. At 49 years old, he knows his way around, waving to drivers as they pass and asking about their families.
But the Church Hill resident, who just lost a job washing dishes downtown, is wondering what comes next for the service he relies on as much of the country remains locked down amid a pandemic.
With his Big Herm's Kitchen takeout -- a turkey burger and fries -- tucked under his right arm on Wednesday afternoon, he elbow bumped Lashawnda Jefferson as she awaited the Chamberlayne bus for her job at the Hyatt Place Richmond Airport.
"When this curb spike goes up, [GRTC is] going to have to reduce the amount of times they transport people." Robinson said. "Now I gotta manage getting on the bus and being afraid to touch the rails."
The agency announced late Wednesday it would stop collecting fares and start boarding passengers from the back of buses to minimize their interactions with drivers. GRTC has also ramped up cleaning, with a goal of disinfecting every bus, every day. It’s not there yet.
The company is working to balance a situation that pits the needs of people reliant on transit to reach work and buy food against their own health and safety, as the state and federal government have shuttered schools and limited public gatherings to slow the spread of disease.
The pandemic has hit hourly waged workers and those without a safety net the hardest, forcing them to choose between showing up for a shift and taking the risk or staying home and sacrificing a paycheck.
Officials announced Wednesday that 77 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia, including 12 in the Richmond area. GRTC ridership was about 722,000 people across all routes in February, according to the company's website.
For now, the federal government is asking that gatherings be kept to fewer than 10 people. A typical GRTC bus seats 60 people at peak ridership.
The company usually cleans fixed route buses and its CARE fleet once every four days, which spokewoman Carrie Rose Pace said is typical of a system its size. They’re moving toward daily cleanings, with the help of almost $1.7 million from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to offset lost revenues and increased costs, including Hepacide to disinfect viruses and protective gloves for the cleaning staff.
Their routes, with the exception of the Kings Dominion Express, will continue to run for as long as possible, said Pace, who acknowledged that offering free rides historically has increased ridership. The company has asked that service be restricted to critical uses.
"If we can't provide service, then that disrupts the ability for a community to function," Pace said. "Transit has always been a part of a community's system, its infrastructure."
Before the fare elimination announcement, Robinson was worried he'd soon be unable to afford fare. He’s had to file unemployment and is awaiting assistance. The jobless rate is only going to increase, economists predict.
Other cities, such as Charlottesville, have talked about implementing backdoor boarding to limit the virus spreading said Ross Catrow, executive director of RVA Rapid Transit.
"That kind of builds in some structure of like, 'Hey, what are the transit companies doing to make riding the bus a little safer?'" Catrow said.
People needing the boarding ramp or operator assistance will still have access through the front door, Pace said.
With GRTC's office closed, Jefferson, the Church Hill resident awaiting the Chamberlayne bus, said riders can't complain when buses lag after 5 p.m. or if they still seem dirty. As one bus opened its doors, she pointed to dirt that lined the bottom of seats.
Pace said continued public use ensures signs of wear regardless of how frequently they clean.
Although GRTC has seen a decrease in ridership across all routes, it hasn't finalized numbers for the past month.
Les Preston, who works for Philip Morris, smoked a black and mild before boarding Route 12 at the intersection of East Marshal and North Third Street early Wednesday afternoon. Another Philip Morris employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
He said he prays for the people who have the coronavirus but added that it's in God's hands.
"I'm alright. I'm going to be alright," he said, nodding his head.
Six feet away, a fellow rider dangled his feet off a brick wall, his hands gloved, mouth masked.
