Up to 3,000 Henrico County Public Schools students could see their school zones shift for the 2021-2022 academic year under two redistricting plans that got their first public review this week.
A committee of parents and county residents vetting the proposals from consultant Cropper GIS already are hearing conflicting ideas about what Henrico’s priorities should be, from maintaining neighborhood schools to boosting diversity or reducing concentrations of poverty.
Matt Cropper, of the Ohio-based firm, stressed at two community meetings this week that the company's drafts are sure to change before the Henrico School Board votes to adopt a redistricting plan in May 2020. The firm, which Henrico has agreed to pay about $230,000 for its work, has worked with the county before and also is drafting Richmond's rezoning plans.
Its initial goals were to limit the number of affected students while alleviating overcrowding. As the population in the county's west end continues to outpace development in the county's east end, with new new multi-family apartments and planned developments popping up and older housing stock providing affordable options for renters and first-time home buyers, an influx of new residents across a wide band of income levels has driven up enrollment at some schools.
At Wednesday's committee meeting for members focused on the county's secondary schools, a group of about 10 parents who live near Deep Run in the far western edge of the county's Three Chopt district said they opposed an option that would rezone their neighborhood for Glen Allen High School instead of Deep Run High School, which is closer to them.
The parents said they would like to their kids to be able to walk, bike or drive to a school that's near their home, particularly after working with county officials to lower speed limits and create new bicycle lanes.
"The proximity is important. All of that will become more or less useless if we do that option," Prasanna Narne said of his neighborhood's advocacy. "And I'm not saying that Glen Allen is bad or that Deep Run is better, but at the same time ... it feels like it doesn't make sense for us."
Narne said his 4-year-old daughter is still years away from attending high school, but that he and his neighbors, some of whom also have young children that won't be immediately impacted by the proposed change, are putting down roots and planning for their future there.
"It's not just for me," he said. "It's about our whole community's concern."
School officials say they must make changes.
At Holladay Elementary, which is at 113% of its capacity this year, Henricp Public Schools is preparing to begin building an expansion that will increase its capacity from 506 students to 1,100. The draft rezoning options show Holladay could pull students from Johnson, Dumbarton and Trevvett elementary schools to relieve buildings nearing their maximum capacity.
The rebuilt J.R. Tucker and Highland Springs high schools will see a small increase in their overall capacity, with the latter increasing from 1,788 to 2,006 students. Tucker's building plan shows only a small increase in its maximum capacity, from 1,958 to 1,990.
Alice Thompson, a committee member with a son in the fourth grade at Ward Elementary and a 4-year-old who will attend Arthur Ashe Elementary School next year, said being on the committee has also made her realize that the population growth there is why the county has appeared to put more focus on building and rezoning schools in the west end, which many consider to be more affluent and cared for by county leaders.
"When they had that discussion about building a new high school in the east end several years ago, that may have helped a little bit. But looking at these maps, I would say that the west end needs more schools than the east end," she said. "I'm sorry to say that -- at first I said the opposite -- but looking at the numbers, they definitely need a school in the west end."
Henrico officials announced plans to rebuild the two high schools last September, pivoting from previous plans to just modernize Tucker High School and build a new technical education center near Highland Springs. As people in the west end began calling on the county to consider rebuilding Tucker instead, county officials determined that it would be possible to upgrade plans for the two aging schools on opposite ends of the county, after a county meals tax adopted in 2013 drew more revenue than initially expected.
Jaime Petrasek, the parent of a third grade student at Crestview Elementary, said she's committed to improving equity and diversity in the county's schools as a member of the committee. She said one of the things that concerns her the most is that people may oppose certain redistricting plans out of concern that it will negatively impact their home values, particularly in the county's west end where most of the changes will likely take effect.
"From a personal stand point, I wonder what if we all didn't worry about that," she said. "What would happen to the world if we didn't?"
