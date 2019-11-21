A local nonprofit group that works to combat homelessness has received a $1.25 million grant.
St. Joseph's Villa, which has offices in Henrico and Petersburg, is receiving the grant money from the Day 1 Families Fund, which is funded by a philanthropic organization started by Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos.
The grant to St. Joseph's Villa was one of a series of awards that the Day 1 Families Fund provided to nonprofits around the country that work to fight homelessness and hunger.
St. Joseph's Villa, which provides mental health, housing and other services to people in and around the Richmond and Petersburg areas, said in a news release Thursday that the grant will allow the group to reach an additional 150 families. The nonprofit said in a statement that the group plans to use the money to invest in diversion and prevention programs to better serve families who face the imminent risk of becoming homeless.
"It's really going to enhance our capacity to help people do some problem-solving up front and hopefully be able to avoid coming all the way into the homeless system," Kimberly Tucker, the director of housing and homeless services at St. Joseph's Villa, said in an interview.
Tucker said the group wants to use the grant funding to expand a telephone answering and referral service for people facing housing crisis. Currently, the organization's staff handle calls in its Petersburg office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and the idea is to eventually expand those hours.
“It's really to be able to assist people who are in a housing crisis or facing imminent homelessness,” Tucker said.
St. Joseph's Villa, which was founded in 1834, was among 32 nonprofit organizations around the country that received a total of $98.5 million in grants from the Day 1 Families Fund. The other Virginia recipient was ForKids, a Norfolk-based group that received a $2.5 million grant.
