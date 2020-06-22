226 radar.PNG

Regional radar map at 3 p.m.

3 p.m. update

The severe thunderstorm warning in metro Richmond has expired.

At 3 p.m., downpours scattered between Ashland, Williamsburg and Petersburg were below severe levels, and generally moving from southwest to northeast.

There are no immediate reports of wind damage. If you spot any, you can share it with the National Weather Service in Wakefield here.

According to the online outage map from Dominion Energy, 6,402 customers in the Richmond metro area were without power as of 3 p.m.

2:30 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for:

• most of Richmond

• northern Chesterfield County, including Midlothian and Bon Air

• eastern Powhatan County

• western Henrico County, including Short Pump and Tuckahoe

At 2:20 p.m., the National Weather Service in Wakefield detected the possibility of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail in a storm near Moseley. The storm is moving to the northeast at 35 mph toward Bon Air and Richmond, and eventually toward Mechanicsville if it holds together.

Storms scattered elsewhere across central Virginia were mostly below severe levels at that time, though that could change and new ones could form as the afternoon goes on.

According to the NWS, the main threats from any severe storms in our region today would be from damaging downburst winds. 

Check back for updates this afternoon.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.

