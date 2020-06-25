20181129_MET_WILD_BB01
Voters in each of the city’s nine districts will choose representatives for the Richmond City Council and Richmond School Board in November.

Forty-four candidates are vying for those seats, according to documents filed with Richmond’s General Registrar by a Tuesday deadline.

In response to a lawsuit brought earlier this month, a Richmond judge eased ballot requirements and pushed the filing deadline back two weeks and reduced the number of voter signatures required to qualify from 125 to 50. The ruling came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two incumbent City Council members seeking reelection, as well two incumbent School Board members seeking reelection, face no competition for another four-year term.

Here are the candidates who filed in each race.

1st District

City Council

  • Andreas Addison, incumbent
  • Michael Dickinson
  • Michael Gray

School Board

  • Liz Doerr, incumbent

2nd District

City Council

  • Ashley Jefferson
  • Katherine Jordan
  • Tavarris Spinks

School Board

  • Scott Barlow, incumbent
  • Mariah White

3rd District

City Council

  • Willie Hilliard
  • Ann-Frances Lambert
  • John Smith
  • Elaine Summerfield

School Board

  • Kenya Gibson, incumbent
  • Sabrina Gross

4th District

City Council

  • Kristen Larson, incumbent

School Board

  • Deanna Fierro
  • Jonathan Young, incumbent

5th District

City Council

  • Nicholas Da Silva
  • Stephanie Lynch, incumbent
  • Jer’Mykeal McCoy
  • Mamie Taylor

School Board

  • Jennifer Aghomo
  • Decardra Jackson
  • David F. Jones
  • Stephanie Rizzi

6th District

City Council

  • Allan-Charles Chipman
  • Ellen Robertson, incumbent

School Board

  • Ta’Quan Grant
  • Shonda Muhammad
  • Lynette Plummer
  • Timika S. Vincent
  • Deon Wright

7th District

City Council

  • Cynthia Newbille, incumbent
  • Joseph Rogers

School Board

  • Cheryl Burke, incumbent

8th District

City Council

  • Regie Ford
  • Reva Trammell, incumbent
  • Amy Wentz

School Board

  • Dawn Page, incumbent
  • Dana Sally Allen

9th District

City Council

  • Michael Jones, incumbent

School Board

  • Nicole Jones
  • Linda Owen, incumbent

