Voters in each of the city’s nine districts will choose representatives for the Richmond City Council and Richmond School Board in November.
Forty-four candidates are vying for those seats, according to documents filed with Richmond’s General Registrar by a Tuesday deadline.
In response to a lawsuit brought earlier this month, a Richmond judge eased ballot requirements and pushed the filing deadline back two weeks and reduced the number of voter signatures required to qualify from 125 to 50. The ruling came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two incumbent City Council members seeking reelection, as well two incumbent School Board members seeking reelection, face no competition for another four-year term.
Here are the candidates who filed in each race.
1st District
City Council
- Andreas Addison, incumbent
- Michael Dickinson
- Michael Gray
School Board
- Liz Doerr, incumbent
2nd District
City Council
- Ashley Jefferson
- Katherine Jordan
- Tavarris Spinks
School Board
- Scott Barlow, incumbent
- Mariah White
3rd District
City Council
- Willie Hilliard
- Ann-Frances Lambert
- John Smith
- Elaine Summerfield
School Board
- Kenya Gibson, incumbent
- Sabrina Gross
4th District
City Council
- Kristen Larson, incumbent
School Board
- Deanna Fierro
- Jonathan Young, incumbent
5th District
City Council
- Nicholas Da Silva
- Stephanie Lynch, incumbent
- Jer’Mykeal McCoy
- Mamie Taylor
School Board
- Jennifer Aghomo
- Decardra Jackson
- David F. Jones
- Stephanie Rizzi
6th District
City Council
- Allan-Charles Chipman
- Ellen Robertson, incumbent
School Board
- Ta’Quan Grant
- Shonda Muhammad
- Lynette Plummer
- Timika S. Vincent
- Deon Wright
7th District
City Council
- Cynthia Newbille, incumbent
- Joseph Rogers
School Board
- Cheryl Burke, incumbent
8th District
City Council
- Regie Ford
- Reva Trammell, incumbent
- Amy Wentz
School Board
- Dawn Page, incumbent
- Dana Sally Allen
9th District
City Council
- Michael Jones, incumbent
School Board
- Nicole Jones
- Linda Owen, incumbent
