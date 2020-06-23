Twelve people were arrested outside Richmond City Hall early Tuesday as videos show police using chemical irritants and reportedly, flash bangs and rubber bullets, to clear an area dubbed "Reclamation Square" on Marshall Street.
The arrests came after police declared an "unlawful assembly" at around 12:42 a.m., citing the occupation of the street which blocked public traffic through on the approach to City Hall.
All of those arrested were charged with unlawful assembly. One person was also served with a pending embezzlement charge and another was charged with four counts of assaulting a police officer.
Only one person arrested was not from Richmond and all were released after they were processed at the justice center, said police.
"Protestors threw traffic cones, barricades and concrete trash cans into the street, used vehicles to block off the street and set up tents in front of the entrance doors. The protestors also threw rocks and other objects at the officers," according to a release from the department Tuesday.
The statement says: "At approximately 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23rd, officers arrived at city hall to deal with the occupation, which had been growing in size for several hours. Protestors were distributing fliers which indicated they planned to stay in place long-term."
"Approximately 40 minutes after the officers arrived, the first Unlawful Assembly announcement was broadcast to the crowd and then repeated several times. The announcement was also posted on Twitter. After another 45 minutes had passed, officers began arresting those who had not dispersed," said police.
Virginia State Police moved in on the encampment shortly before the announcement, according to a reporter from The Commonwealth Times. Officers reportedly deployed various chemical irritants, flash bangs and rubber bullets to disperse demonstrators, who had begun their sit-in seven hours prior.
Tuesday morning, City Councilman Michael Jones said on Twitter that he plans to introduce legislation to ban flash bangs, tear gas and rubber bullets in Richmond. Jones said innocent civilians and peaceful protesters "should not have militaristic weapons deployed on them."
Videos of the police action shared on social media show a female demonstrator tackled by a police officer while she was attempting to shield herself with an umbrella.
Police made no mention of the use of chemical agents to force protesters away from the scene and did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the necessity for their use.
In a statement, Virginia State Police said: "The Virginia State Police was again present overnight in a support capacity of Richmond Police. For tactical and officer safety purposes, we do not discuss operational issues."
One officer was injured when he was struck on the arm by a stick and treated at the scene, Richmond police said.
In addition to unlawful assembly charges, police said Jonathan A. Delk, 24, was served with a pending felony embezzlement warrant and John D. Weakley, 37, was charged with four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
The night has started peaceful with most of the attention on the city’s Robert E. Lee monument, where another group of protesters gathered as they have for weeks around the city’s Robert E. Lee monument, which has become a makeshift gathering place for protesters in Richmond.
State and city officials on Monday afternoon issued an order banning gatherings on the grounds from sunset to sunrise, citing safety.
Protesters defied that order Monday. Law enforcement officials had begun to surround the area just after sundown, but did not move to remove the crowd of more than 150 people. The crowd at the Lee monument thinned out by 11 p.m. Monday night, as there were less than two dozen people at the statue when a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter drove by.
Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police posted signs around the statue listing the "rules and regulations" for the assemblies there. The Virginia Department of General Services said Tuesday morning that it secured the concrete barriers it erected last week around the statue.
Jones: how are the police suppose to defend themselves from a mob of violent protesters? Their fist? Thankful, you don't represent the other 8 districts.
You’re SO right, Bill. This guy Jones needs to go. Almost everything he says seems to have a racist “tint” to it. He’s a big part of the so-called “divide”.
It's about time Richmond took back the city. It's not about protesting now, it's about creating chaos in the city. Our city is a joke right now from these people destroying statues and business. It's time to stand up to this anarchy and get Richmond back to being the great city it once was.
If you are asked to leave peacefully (at first) and more than once - you leave. You know these "protesters" k-n-e-w they weren't going to leave when asked and anticipated a problem. As many a Democrat has said "no one is above the law"...that includes everyone.
"State and city officials on Monday afternoon issued an order banning gatherings on the grounds from sunset to sunrise, citing safety. Protesters defied that order. "
At least two warnings were given as well as ample time to disperse.
Here's an idea - go home at sunset, come back again after sunrise. Repeat.
