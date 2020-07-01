At the midway point of a year defined by the unbelievable, came a scene nothing short of incredible.
After a day of anticipation, the skies opened and thunder roared as workers removed a 12,000-pound statue of Stonewall Jackson from its pedestal on Richmond's Monument Avenue.
As word spread, more than a thousand spectators gathered around the statue, with authorities showing little interest in holding them back. They chanted, cheered and wept as the statue was taken off its base, then loaded on the back of a truck and driven away.
The work crew willing to take on the job arrived from Connecticut.
Stonewall Jackson was not the largest statue the Smedley Group has moved, nor was it their most emotionally fraught project - the workers on Monument Avenue Wednesday were the first to move the steel beams from Ground Zero in New York City after 9/11.
"Obviously this is kind of an unprecedented venue, but our company has been around since 1860," the year before the Civil War began, said one of the workers. "You hope your rigging skills are well rounded enough that you can take down a horse."
None of the workers wished to be identified, citing the contentious nature of the project. One of the workers on the team's elevated platform described it as an emotional day.
"It was different. It really kind of moved me," he said. "There seemed to be a lot of positive happiness in the atmosphere, because we were obviously concerned and skeptical about what we would receive. So we were trying to just peacefully do our job, but people were very polite. There was really no negativity."
At one point midway through the afternoon a pro-statue demonstrator waved a flag calling for the protection of the monuments. Police quickly escorted the man away, while others in the crowd grabbed the flag and set it on fire.
Most people were just there to witness history, though.
Mary Strunck and Rory Dunn — both history teachers who live in the neighborhood — saw crowds gathering and came to check out the scene.
"We teach about this kind of stuff in the classroom. It’s kinda cool to see it play out in real time," Dunn said. "I didn’t expect it to be this soon. It’s just been really rewarding to see it play out. I’m excited for my students too because we’ve been talking about it and how history happens in real time, and now that it’s happening. I think it’ll be rewarding for them as well."
Strunck, who teaches at Huguenot, is from Charlottesville originally. She contrasted Wednesday's peaceful statue removal in Richmond with the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, during which Heather Heyer, a counterprotester, was killed.
Bill Rider, a retired math teacher who worked at Collegiate, hopped on his bike and rode over when his wife told him what was happening.
"It’s gratifying. It means that we’re growing as people that need to reflect about our history," said Rider, who has lived in the Museum District for more than 30 years.
"As a teacher, it means that I feel a lot better. I had to look my students in the eye and say, 'I’m not sure why this is still here.' I was oblivious forever. It’s never too late to keep learning, to better understand the purpose of these monuments and how they affect all of our friends and neighbors."
He said he was glad that the statues came down due to government action and not forced removal by protesters.
"We needed this to happen this way because it shows that the government is responsive to the people," Rider said. "Yes, there was a lot of anger — there still is — but we need to show that the folks in charge can do the right thing."
For a recent VCU graduate whose porch overlooked the monument, it was a thrilling afternoon.
"I was just telling my husband that I f---ing hate that we live here," said the woman, who is originally from California and declined to give her name. "We've been waiting for this since we moved in. I'm kind of overwhelmed."
She said she had planned to throw a party when it finally happened. Instead, the party came to her, with chants of "tear it down" ringing out in the statue's final moments on the pedestal.
Across the street, at First Baptist Church, workers who had been giving water bottles to onlookers celebrated.
“We’ve been trying to be good neighbors,” said facilities manager Bonnie Wilmoth.
The Confederate army purchased the church's bell during the Civil War, to be melted down for bullets.
A family bought the bell back and returned it to the church.
At 4:36 p.m., the statue of Stonewall Jackson was lifted from its base. At the church, the bell rang.
