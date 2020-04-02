As her 85-year-old mother cruised along the coast of South America on a ship in limbo, turned away from ports because four passengers had died and many others began showing symptoms of the coronavirus, Kathy Northrop Parker worried from afar.
The anxiety deepened for Parker, who lives in Henrico County, when she couldn’t reach her mother by phone for days.
“A nightmare,” Parker said.
Then, as her mother’s ship cruised toward a possible docking in Florida, the two reconnected by phone on Wednesday.
“I let her know that we’ve all been worried, and her response [was], ‘Don’t worry, we are fine!’” Parker said. “She sounds great. I felt a lot better just hearing her voice.”
But uncertainty remained on Thursday, as Parker awaited word on when her mother’s ship, Holland America’s Rotterdam, would be allowed to dock at Fort Lauderdale and how and when passengers would be allowed to disembark.
The Guardian reported Thursday that officials in Fort Lauderdale were saying an agreement had been reached to allow the cruise ship Zaandam and its sister ship Rotterdam, to which asymptomatic passengers such as Parker’s mother were transferred earlier in the week, to dock at Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades late Thursday or early Friday.
On Wednesday, the Guardian reported that Holland America Line said guests who met U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines would be transported home immediately once they were on land, largely on charter flights. About 10 guests will require immediate critical care once docked and 45 guests with mild illness will be required to stay onboard with the crew until they have recovered, the Guardian said.
Parker’s mother, Nancy Northrop, of Louisville, Ky., is a seasoned traveler and has taken many cruises. She traveled with a friend on this one.
She flew on March 6 from Louisville to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she boarded the Zaandam along with more than 1,200 other passengers for a two-week cruise along the South America coast. Four days later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Holland America suspended operations. It attempted to disembark its passengers in Chile, but Chile closed its borders and as the ship traveled northward more countries denied it entry, according to The New York Times.
Holland America announced last week that four people had died aboard the ship, one each from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Sweden. Carnival Corp., which owns the ship, said two of the dead tested positive for COVID-19, The Times reported.
The company initially said nearly 200 people were sick with flu-like symptoms, The Times reported, but later described that figure as “cumulative” and that only 14 people were ill as of Tuesday.
The ship was stalled for a time near Panama as the country denied passage through the Panama Canal, The Times said.
As the ship’s saga dragged on, Parker’s concerned grew more intensified as she was unable to reach her mother and, as she learned later, her mother was unable to call her.
“When you know you’ve got someone on a ship with cases that have already killed people my worst fear was that she was going to die along at sea,” Parker said. “I couldn’t get that out of my mind.”
Then on Tuesday, she was able to reach a cruise ship representative, who told her about her mother and others being transferred to the Rotterdam and that her mother was doing well. On Wednesday, she was able to speak with her mother.
Parker said cruise ship representatives have been helpful and her mother reiterated that the staff and crew have been excellent and the passengers “were being well taken care of.”
Parker said she feels much better about her mother’s situation, but “in my mind, she’s not out of the woods yet. Until she’s on land and in quarantine somewhere, I’m being optimistically cautious.”
