Dear readers,
As our news staff continues to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want you to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.
We have instructed our employees to work from home if they have health or personal concerns and to observe universal good hygiene guidelines, such as:
• washing their hands frequently;
• maintaining social distancing;
• avoiding touching their face; and
• covering their mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing.
We also have taken measures to disinfect the working areas at our facilities to ensure that the Richmond Times-Dispatch gets to you safely. We are ensuring our production and distribution facilities are safe by cleaning all surfaces multiple times each day.
Our newsroom staff is working nonstop to report on all aspects of this health emergency, including producing stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of local leaders and much more, such as expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus.
Additionally, we are providing free access to COVID-19 news coverage on our website, Richmond.com, so our entire community can stay informed.
Please know that we continue to work hard to deliver news you can use, whether in print, via our e-edition, or through Richmond.com. Stay current by signing up for breaking news emails.
Timely and informative journalism helps readers make decisions and wade through the uncertainty that comes with these challenging times. We are committed to our mission of reporting and delivering local, national and international news, now more than ever.
Thank you for your support of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and our employees and partners. If you need to contact any of our departments or have additional questions, please use the contact information listed on Page A2.
Sincerely,
Paul Farrell, Publisher
