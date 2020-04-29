A second GRTC employee has tested positive for COVID-19, this time a bus driver, raising the possibility that regular bus service could be suspended this week.
The transit agency confirmed the case Wednesday evening, two days after dozens of employees called out sick after union leaders demanded hazard pay for frontline employees working during the pandemic.
GRTC said it is unsure how the driver, who has not been in any of the agency’s vehicles or facilities since Monday, contracted the disease. GRTC is placing any employee who requests a test regardless of symptoms on paid leave until they it’s confirmed they are in good health.
“With today’s positive test result, GRTC has asked that all operators and on-site staff schedule a COVID-19 test as soon as possible to stay ahead of any possible spread,” the agency said in a press release.
GRTC officials said there could be significant delays and cancellations for the rest of the week if not enough drivers are available. If fixed-route service is cancelled, GRTC will still provide on-demand service for urgent and essential trips to medical facilities.
“GRTC’s highest priority is the health of our staff,” said CEO Julie Timm. “For nearly two months, we have been working on a case-by-case basis to proactively test and quarantine any staff who thought they may have been exposed to the virus or may be experiencing COVID-like symptoms.”
The other employee who tested positive for COVID-19, an office worker, has since recovered and returned to work, according to the agency.
Bus service returned to normal Tuesday after after 15-minute and 30-minute routes were significantly delayed Monday because half of the staff scheduled to work called out.
Maurice Carter, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1220, said Tuesday morning that the call outs were not a coordinated strike.
In a letter to the the local union chapter Monday evening, Timm accused the workers of violating the union's contract, and said that any employee who did not return for their next shift can be fired immediately.
In a statement from the union late Monday evening, Carter said Timm had threatened to fire sick employees and endangered the community.
"GRTC workers who are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms need to be allowed to stay home without being fired," he said.
Timm said in an interview Tuesday morning there would no retribution against any employees who are sick. She said her letter was intended to put the union on notice after its president denied that Monday was an organized strike.
