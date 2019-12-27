When Muddappa Rangappa first came to the United States from India in 1968 to attend Virginia State University, he left his wife and young son behind.
The distance was hard. Away from his family and the comforts of home, he found kinship living among other Indian immigrants in an apartment complex in Petersburg, and strived to give back to his community by helping keep its cultural traditions alive in their new homeland.
More than 50 years later, the Hindu Center of Virginia is recognizing the retired VSU professor with a lifetime achievement award for his dedication to doing just that, by developing and maintaining the landscaping at the Henrico County temple.
With Indians and immigrants from other countries with strong Hindu ties enriching the American mosaic, Hindu temples often serve as both a place of worship and cultural exchange, passing traditions down to new generations of American-born children whose cultural heritage comes from halfway across the world.
The Glen Allen temple is meant to make the nearly 4,000 Hindu families who frequent its nearly 20-acre grounds feel at home.
“That’s the beauty of America,” said Rangappa, who will receive the award in a ceremony at the temple on Wednesday. “People have been coming to this land for over 230 years from all over the world bringing their culture and heritage.”
When the center first opened in a more church-like, brick building in the late 1980s, Rangappa, who taught and conducted agricultural and plant science research at VSU, said he immediately lent his expertise to support the temple off Springfield Road.
When additional land was acquired more than a decade ago for a new, magnificent temple designed in the tradition of traditional Hindu architecture, it also gave Rangappa an opportunity to create an even more elaborate garden featuring petunias, roses, marigolds, geraniums and tulsi — a sacred plant in the Hindu faith tradition that's similar to basil.
“When the temple started, I volunteered to create a serene atmosphere for the devotees to enjoy the beauty of the temple,” Rangappa said. “Back home in India, this is what we experience. When seniors come to the temple, they feel the same way they feel at home.”
The flowerbeds, shrubs and trees planted around the temple align with the ethos behind the construction of the building, which is LEED Gold certified under the U.S. Green Building Council’s environmental program.
Inder Midha, a former president and chairman on the temple’s board of trustees, said that mindset is part of Hindu tradition, which emphasizes harmony with the natural environment.
Beyond living the ethos, community members volunteer to teach traditional languages, dance and religious education courses there.
“Heritage is always important,” Midha said. “The children need to know where they came from and what their culture is.”
While the Indian subcontinent and diaspora overlap with other faith traditions, such as Islam, Christianity, Jainism and Sikhism, Hinduism is the country’s largest religion, representing about 80% of the Indian nation's population.
In Virginia, Indians make up about 28% of the state’s Asian population, making it the largest subgroup within that category, according to the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia. Half of the nearly 17,100 Indian people living in the Richmond region reside in Henrico County, according to U.S. Census estimates from 2017.
Rangappa's daughter, Anu Rangappa, who was born here after the family was reunited, recalled mixed feelings about attending the temple after it first opened; struggling to come to terms with an identity as both an American girl and the daughter of Indian immigrants.
But with the rise of multiculturalism over the last generation, as well as continued immigration from South Asian countries, celebrating their heritage is no longer seen as a threat to the American identity they hold simultaneously, she said, in an interview at the temple on Friday.
She said she's especially proud of what her parents' generation and the elders at the temple have accomplished.
"It was like planting a flag that said 'this is our Richmond. This is our place to create and build something.' That's why this was so monumental in the 1980s -- because it didn't exist" in the Richmond area yet, Rangappa said of the temple's origins. "It's the American story, and they're the ones who have built that for the next generation."
Her father hopes she will keep building.
